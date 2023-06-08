Bloody Daddy OTT Release Date: Shahid Kapoor's Action-Packed Film Set for OTT Release

Jio Studios announced in April that the highly anticipated film 'Bloody Daddy', starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, will directly release on an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform. The action-packed movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of 'Tiger Zinda Hai’ fame, will be available for streaming on June 9.

Ali Abbas Zafar expressed his excitement during a video conference from London, where he is currently shooting for another project. He said, "I am thrilled that the teaser of our film has been released. While I am busy with my other film shoot in London, I am proud to be associated with 'Bloody Daddy'."

The announcement regarding the release date was made during the Infinite Together event organized by Jio Studios. Jyoti Deshpande, the President of RIL Media and Content Business, shared, "We have invested significantly in this extraordinary film, which features a top-notch actor and a renowned director. Considering the scale and quality, we have decided to release it directly on an OTT platform."

Presented by Jio Studios in association with AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and The Vermillion World, 'Bloody Daddy' promises to be a stylized and relentless action-packed ride.

Shahid Kapoor, known for his impeccable performances, expressed his enthusiasm for doing action sequences on screen.

He said, "It was an absolute blast. I thoroughly enjoyed working on this action film with Ali. He has a deep understanding of the genre. However, the dilemma lies in determining the future of such grand-scale projects on the big screen when they debut on OTT platforms. We are still figuring that out, but it has been an incredible experience."

Kapoor also credited his dance background for helping him comprehend action choreography better. He stated, "Dance involves a lot of choreography. I began dancing at the age of 15, so I can quickly memorize movements. During the making of this film, we faced several challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The action directors came from different parts of the world, and there were visa issues. Despite these hurdles, my dance experience helped me pick up the action sequences swiftly. When you perform action sequences, you end up losing about a kilogram of weight each day. It's incredibly demanding, but you have to maintain a buff physique. I really don't know how Tiger Shroff manages it."

During the event, the makers also treated the audience to a sneak peek into the captivating world of 'Bloody Daddy'. In addition to Shahid Kapoor, the film features talented actors such as Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rajeev Khandelwal.

'Bloody Daddy' is all set to make its OTT debut on June 9, 2023, exclusively on Jio Cinema. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film is an adaptation of the French movie 'Sleepless Night', which was previously remade as the Tamil film 'Thoongaa Vanam', starring Kamal Haasan.