Blunder! Anushka Sharma Not Pregnant; AB de Villiers Admits Mistake

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of India's most revered couples. The great cricketer married the popular Bollywood actress on December 11, 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021.
When Kohli skipped India's first two Tests against England, the cricket fraternity began to speculate on why. The former India captain told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he would be withdrawing from the first two Tests for "personal reasons". However, AB de Villiers, one of Kohli's closest cricketing buddies, revealed in a live session on his own YouTube channel that the Delhi batter was awaiting the birth of his second kid.
"So, yeah, his second child is on the way, and it is family time. You cannot judge Virat for that, and yes we miss him, he made the correct decision. We wish him all the best for the amazing blessing of being able to become a father for the second time, and we also hope Anushka the best," De Villiers stated in the video.
The famed South African batter was then mocked by fans for spilling the news. Now, Kohli's former Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate has conceded that he erred by spreading "false information".
"Family comes first, it's priority, as I said on my YouTube show. I also made a terrible mistake at the same time - Sharing false information, which was not true at all. So, I just think whatever space for Virat and his family comes first. No one knows what's happening there. All I can do is wish him well and I think the whole world that follows Virat and enjoys his cricket, must just wish him well and whatever the reason is for this break, really hope that he comes back stronger and better and healthier and fresh and ready to take on the world again," de Villiers told Bhaskar in an exclusive interview.