‘Bohag Bohag Mon’ Awarded Best Short Film at Northeast Film Festival 2023

Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s film ‘Bohag Bohag Mon’ has been awarded the best short film in the category of environment and culture at the Northeast Film Festival 2023.

The film has been directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Debajit Bhuyan.

On the other hand, Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s ‘Lachit the Warrior’ has been awarded the Jury Special Category award. The film is produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah.

‘Bohag Bohag Mon’ is a lyrical presentation of the syncretic relationship between nature and human especially portraying the emotions associated with Bohag (the first month of the Assamese calendar) and its colourful celebrations by the Assamese.

‘Lachit the Warrior’ is a biopic poem presented in evocative animation on Lachit Barphukan the legendary Assamese General and brilliant military strategist who defeated the mighty Mughal army.

The Northeast Film Festival is organized by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry of the Government of India. It was held at the National Film Development Corporation in Mumbai from March 24 to 26.

Film personalities from Bollywood including Mahima Choudhury, Gulshan Grover, Randeep Hooda, Punam Dhillon and senior officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were present at the film festival.