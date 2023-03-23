6 Films from Sikkim Selected for Northeast Film Festival 2023

Six films from Sikkim have been selected to be screened at Northeast Film Festival 2023.

The festival will take place at National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Campus, Mumbai from 25-26 March 2023.

A team of filmmakers led by Pooja Sharma, Chairperson, Sikkim Film Promotion Board to head to Mumbai on March 24, 2023 under the direction of Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang Golay.

Six films to be selected for the film festival are

Sukhim - Raju Kafley (Short film)

Myth- Amir Gurung( Short Film)

This side of town- Abhishek Chettri (Short Film)

Mohan Ra Madan- Binesh K. Rai (Short Film)

Saga Dawa- Sujal Pradhan( Documentary)

Chotu- Nirmal Bhattarai and Arjun Chapagai (Short film)

This festival has also officially selected Samten Bhutia as one of their official jury and has declared to felicitate 4 Sikkimese senior artists and filmmakers.

Samten Bhutia- Senior filmmaker

Dr. Bharat Basista- senior artist, who has worked in more than 70 films and worked with Rajnikanth too.

Hari Dhungel- Senior artist

Chandrashekhar Gautam- a senior artist who has worked in films like Sathiya, Dum, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and many big hits of Bollywood.

It is to be mentioned that a total of 50 movies from Northeast India will be screened on the 25th & 26th of March 2023 at Northeast Film Festival 2023.

The North East Film Festival is an initiative made by the National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to encourage content creators from the Northeastern (NE) States of India.

The festival is held in Mumbai with an aim to give maximum exposure to the creative talents of the Northeastern States and work towards supporting and promoting films across genres, cultures, and languages and promoting the North East both in terms of the scenic geographical beauty and content, this will attract the filmmakers to not only shoot in the region but also adapt more stories from the reason.