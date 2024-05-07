Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty Visits Guwahati, Set to Explore Kamakhya Temple

Popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty, arrived in Guwahati via a flight from Mumbai at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar.
The actress, known for her versatile performances on the big screen, is set to explore the cultural and spiritual offerings of the region during her visit. It is reported that Shilpa and her mother are likely to visit the historic Kamakhya Temple, a renowned pilgrimage site in Guwahati, today.
Having spent the previous night in a hotel in Guwahati, Shilpa Shetty's presence in the city has sparked excitement among fans and locals alike, with many eagerly anticipating glimpses of the star during her stay.