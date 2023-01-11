Bollywood Box Office Collection Reports & Verdict India 2023-2022

An overview of 2022 movies and box-office collection

2022 was the year when South Indian movies completely outshined many Bollywood releases. Although Bollywood dominated for all these years, this time, it was different. A lot of these can be credited to the rise in choices provided by OTT platforms, a trend that started during the pandemic. South Indian content and the industry's reigning stars have become familiar to households on a pan-India level due to the increased use of smartphones and the enthusiasm to explore a variety of genres.

In 2019-20, cinemas across the nation had to suspend operations due to the lockdowns and restrictions brought on by the pandemic. This directly contributed to a rise in the number of people using over-the-top (OTT) platforms to get their fix of escape. As opposed to the more conventional method of watching films in theaters, this allowed viewers access to a wider variety of content, especially from regions to which they had little or no prior exposure; the use of subtitles to overcome the language barrier also contributed to the industry's phenomenal growth in the years following.