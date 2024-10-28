Bollywood Classic ‘Karan Arjun’ to Re-Release Globally on November 22

Bollywood enthusiasts are in for a nostalgic delight as the iconic 1995 film Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to re-release worldwide on November 22, 2024.
Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this legendary film also features celebrated actors Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and the unforgettable Amrish Puri.
Since its original release, Karan Arjun has earned a cherished place in Bollywood's history, blending action, drama, and a unique theme of reincarnation that captured audiences nationwide. Fans across India and internationally will now have the chance to relive the cinematic magic of Karan Arjun as it makes a grand return to both single screens and multiplexes, marking a significant moment for Bollywood classics.
Salman Khan himself announced the re-release, posting a newly created one-minute teaser on social media, which transported viewers back to the film’s legendary scenes.
Salman’s post was captioned with Rakhee’s iconic line from the movie, “Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge ... November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!” (Raakhi ji was right in the film when she said my Karan Arjun will return ... on November 22 in cinemas worldwide!).
The film tells the gripping tale of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, played by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who are reincarnated to seek justice and avenge their tragic past.
Rakhee’s famous line, "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge," remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable dialogues. The movie's dramatic plot, high-energy action sequences, and emotional depth continue to resonate with audiences nearly three decades later.
As Karan Arjun prepares to return to the big screen, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the magic once more, honoring a film that has stood the test of time.