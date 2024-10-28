Get Ready for 'Mirzapur: The Film'; Release Date and Teaser Revealed

The Mirzapur series is taking a bold leap into cinema with the announcement of Mirzapur: The Film, following the recent release of Season 3.
Prime Video India shared this exciting news on social media, showcasing a teaser featuring key cast members, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Abhishek Banerjee.
The teaser, lasting over a minute, reignited interest in the franchise by suggesting the return of Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, a character whose fate was sealed in Season 2. In a compelling moment from the video, Divyenndu declares, “I’m a Hindi film hero. A Hindi film is best enjoyed in a theatre. Need I remind you, I’m immortal?” The post was playfully captioned, “While everyone enjoys sweets on Diwali, here’s the authentic treat from Mirzapur.”
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and crafted by Puneet Krishna, this cinematic venture is set for a 2026 release. The film will reunite audiences with familiar faces like Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), along with Abhishek Banerjee, who is expected to reprise his role as the compounder.
After its theatrical premiere, the film will stream on Prime Video, making it accessible to subscribers in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks post-release. This move marks a significant expansion for the Mirzapur franchise, known for its gripping narratives and dynamic characters.
Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar expressed their enthusiasm for this transition, noting, “Bringing the essence of Mirzapur to the big screen is an exciting milestone for us. The series has resonated deeply with fans, thanks to its rich storytelling and unforgettable characters.”
They further said, “Transforming this beloved series into a feature film allows us to offer a more immersive experience for our audience. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video again and are committed to delivering a cinematic adventure that will exceed the expectations of our loyal viewers.”