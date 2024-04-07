Legendary Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Dies At 83

Renowned cinematographer, filmmaker, and producer Gangu Ramsay, the second eldest son of F.U. Ramsay, passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday after battling a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly impacted the Indian film industry.
Gangu Ramsay's illustrious career spanned over several decades, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape with over 50 iconic films produced under the Ramsay Brothers banner. His contributions include timeless classics such as "Veerana," "Purana Mandir," "Bandh Darwaza," "Do Gaz Zameen Ke Niche," "Samri," "Tehkhana," "Purani Haveli," and "Khoj," among others, alongside Rishi Kapoor.
The legendary filmmaker's creative vision also graced the debut of Saif Ali Khan in "Ashiq Awara" and collaborated with Akshay Kumar in the beloved "Khiladi" series, including " Khiladi," "Sabse Bada Khiladi," "Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi," "Pandav," and "Mr. Bond." Additionally, Gangu Ramsay made his mark on television with acclaimed shows like "Zee Horror Show," "Saturday Suspense," "Naagin," and "Zimbo" on Zee TV, captivating audiences for over 8 years.
Beyond Bollywood, Gangu's influence extended to the southern film industry, collaborating with renowned actors such as Vishnu Vardhan.