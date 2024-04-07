Legendary Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Dies At 83

The legendary filmmaker's creative vision also graced the debut of Saif Ali Khan in "Ashiq Awara" and collaborated with Akshay Kumar in the beloved "Khiladi" series, including " Khiladi," "Sabse Bada Khiladi," "Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi," "Pandav," and "Mr. Bond." Additionally, Gangu Ramsay made his mark on television with acclaimed shows like "Zee Horror Show," "Saturday Suspense," "Naagin," and "Zimbo" on Zee TV, captivating audiences for over 8 years.