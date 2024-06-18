Bollywood Singer Alka Yagnik Diagnosed with Rare Hearing Condition

"To all my fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, after disembarking from a flight, I suddenly found myself unable to hear anything. After gathering the courage to face this situation in the weeks that followed, I want to break my silence now and explain to my friends and well-wishers why I’ve been missing in action. My doctors have diagnosed me with a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack. This sudden and major setback has taken me by complete surprise," Yagnik explained in her post.