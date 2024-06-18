Bollywood Singer Alka Yagnik Diagnosed with Rare Hearing Condition
Renowned Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik has revealed her diagnosis of a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss following a sudden viral attack. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, Yagnik shared her experience and the reason behind her recent absence, seeking support and understanding from her fans and followers.
"To all my fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, after disembarking from a flight, I suddenly found myself unable to hear anything. After gathering the courage to face this situation in the weeks that followed, I want to break my silence now and explain to my friends and well-wishers why I’ve been missing in action. My doctors have diagnosed me with a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack. This sudden and major setback has taken me by complete surprise," Yagnik explained in her post.
She also urged her fans to keep her in their prayers as she adjusts to this new reality. Additionally, Yagnik cautioned against the dangers of loud music and headphone use, reflecting on the health risks associated with her profession.
"For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support, I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour," she added.
Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) is caused by damage to the inner ear or the nerve connecting the ear to the brain. According to Healthline, it is a common part of the aging process and accounts for more than 90 percent of hearing loss in adults. Common causes include exposure to loud noises, genetic factors, and aging. While SNHL is not life-threatening, it can significantly impact communication if not managed promptly.