Bollywood Stars Govinda and John Abraham Arrive in Guwahati for Separate Engagements

Bollywood superstars Govinda and John Abraham arrived in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon, sparking excitement among fans who gathered in large numbers outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

The two actors landed together on a flight from Mumbai, drawing massive attention as soon as they stepped out of the terminal. Eager fans thronged the airport premises hoping to catch a glimpse of the film icons, with mobile phones in hand and cheers filling the air.

While both actors arrived on the same flight, their visits to Assam’s capital are for different purposes.

Govinda is scheduled to attend the grand opening of “Pine Club,” a new high-profile establishment in Jorabat, where he will grace the event as a chief guest this evening. The event is expected to draw several other prominent personalities from Assam and beyond.

John Abraham, on the other hand, is in Guwahati for a private engagement. Sources suggest that his itinerary is separate and unrelated to the event being attended by Govinda.

The surprise arrival of the two Bollywood stars created a buzz across the city, with videos and photos of their airport appearance quickly circulating on social media platforms.

This marks yet another instance of high-profile Bollywood celebrities choosing Guwahati as a destination for both professional and personal events, adding to the city’s growing appeal as a cultural and commercial hub in the Northeast.

