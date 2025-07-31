Honeymoon in Shillong: Film Based on Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Announced by Family

A chilling honeymoon murder that shocked two states is now set to be portrayed on the silver screen. The family of the late Raja Raghuvanshi has officially announced a feature film titled Honeymoon in Shillong, inspired by the real-life crime in which Raja was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam and her associates during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

A Shocking Crime Becomes a Film

Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, was found dead in June 2025 at Wei Sawdong Falls near Shillong, just days after arriving in the region for his honeymoon. According to the police, the murder was premeditated and orchestrated by his wife, Sonam, in collusion with her lover and other accomplices.

On July 30, Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, unveiled the poster of the upcoming film during a press briefing in Indore. Produced by Varsha TV and Film Production and directed by SP Nimbawat, the movie promises to depict the chain of events that led to Raja’s tragic end. Casting will be overseen by Akash Sharma, and the team has already met with Raja’s family to ensure the story remains faithful to the facts.

“We Only Want the Truth to Be Shown”: Family

Speaking to the media, Vipin emphasized that the goal of the film is not sensationalism but truth. "We have read the script. It maintains suspense while staying close to the actual events. We’ve requested a few factual tweaks and are in touch with the writers," he said. “This isn't just about Raja — it’s about justice. The truth needs to be told.”

The family acknowledged that the case impacted the perception of Shillong and hopes the film clarifies what transpired. They also plan to share the film with Meghalaya Police, stating it could contribute to a broader public understanding of the case.

Timeline: What Happened?

Match & Marriage : Raja and Sonam met through a matrimonial platform tailored for the Raghuvanshi community. Despite limited interaction before the wedding, the families proceeded with marriage plans, and the couple wed on May 10, 2025, in Indore.

Honeymoon Trip : On May 21, they reached Shillong. Raja’s phone was switched off the same day. Sonam claimed it was being repaired and that they were trekking in a remote forest area.

Disappearance & Investigation : By May 23, all contact was lost. An FIR was filed by Raja’s family. His body was discovered on June 2, showing visible injury marks suggesting murder.

Arrests & Charges: On June 9, Sonam was found unconscious at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur and arrested. Police later detained four more men: Raj Kushwaha (alleged lover), Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput. Investigators believe Sonam planned the murder with Raj and others.

80% of the Film to Be Shot in Indore

Director SP Nimbawat stated that the movie will be shot primarily in Indore and partly in Shillong to preserve realism. “We have no affiliation with Sonam’s family. This story will focus entirely on Raja and his tragic fate,” he said. While casting decisions are pending, Nimbawat hinted that a Bollywood star is being considered for the lead role.

Justice Through Cinema?

The Raghuvanshi family believes the film will highlight the emotional, legal, and social impact of the crime. “The police and judiciary are doing their part. This film is ours,” Vipin said. “It’s our effort to keep Raja’s memory alive and ensure no one forgets what happened.”

