Bollywood’s Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80, Wishes Pour In

Wishes pour in from fans, friends, family members and prominent personalities as Hindi cinema's biggest superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday.

Marking his special day, Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a bunch of photographs featuring her adorable moments spent with her father.

Amitabh Bachchan walked out at midnight to meet fans gathered outside his bungalow ‘Jalsa’ on his 80th birthday. Big B’s fans were celebrating outside Jalsa when the cinema icon suddenly surprised them by making a brief appearance on Tuesday midnight.

The actor stepped out of his bungalow along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too wished the megastar and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, "A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then he has been enthralling audiences with versatile roles.

Big B was recently seen on the big screen in 'Brahmastra' and 'Goodbye'. He will soon be seen in 'Uunchai', 'Project K' and 'The Intern' remake.