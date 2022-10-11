Assam-Arunachal Govts Hold Talks to Resolve Border Issue

In a bid to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the second round of regional committee-level talks was held in Guwahati on Monday.
Discussions were held to finalise the report to be submitted to chief ministers of both the states.
The Assam government was represented by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika while Arunachal Pradesh was represented by Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung.
Speaking to media persons, Pijush Hazarika said that the report was based on the committee’s visit to the four disputed villages in Assam’s Biswanath and Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Kessang district in September.
Both sides discussed all the issues and agreed that the dispute must be resolved by mutual understanding and a policy of giving and take, Hazarika said.
The residents of Balicho, Dipik and Dikalmukh villages have expressed the desire to be part of Arunachal Pradesh while those of Pacho want to be a part of Assam. This has been included in the report.
As all four villages fall in forested areas, the committee decided that the matter must be referred to the Centre by the chief ministers of the two states, he said.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu signed the Namsai Declaration on July 15 wherein they pledged to resolve the border dispute between the two states.
The two states had decided to restrict the ‘disputed villages’ to 86 instead of the previous 123 and to try to resolve the issues by September 15.