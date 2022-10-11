Assam-Arunachal Govts Hold Talks to Resolve Border Issue

In a bid to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the second round of regional committee-level talks was held in Guwahati on Monday.

Discussions were held to finalise the report to be submitted to chief ministers of both the states.

The Assam government was represented by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika while Arunachal Pradesh was represented by Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung.

Speaking to media persons, Pijush Hazarika said that the report was based on the committee’s visit to the four disputed villages in Assam’s Biswanath and Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Kessang district in September.

Both sides discussed all the issues and agreed that the dispute must be resolved by mutual understanding and a policy of giving and take, Hazarika said.