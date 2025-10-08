Bomb OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat’s Political Satire

The recently released Tamil film Bomb, starring Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat, is all set to make its OTT debut. Directed by Vishal Venkat, the political satire will be available to stream on Aha Tamil from October 10, 2025. which includes access to multiple streaming platforms under a single subscription plan.
Bomb OTT Release Details
Title:Bomb
OTT Platform: Aha Tamil (via OTTplay Premium)
OTT Release Date: October 10, 2025
Cast: Arjun Das, Kaali Venkat, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, Balasaravanan
Director: Vishal Venkat
Music: D Imman
After its theatrical release on September 12, 2025, Bomb received mixed reviews but was praised for its performances and bold concept. The film’s digital release now gives audiences another chance to experience its unconventional storytelling.
Set to explode on 10th October 😌💥 #Bomb premieres from Oct 10th on @ahatamilpic.twitter.com/DrsXex7HG2— aha Tamil (@ahatamil) October 7, 2025
Plot and Theme
Bomb is a satirical political drama set in a fictional rural village torn apart by communal tensions and superstition. The story begins when a man from one of the villages dies, but his corpse becomes an object of divine reverence after continuous flatulence is mistaken for a miracle. Arjun Das plays the deceased man’s friend, who struggles to confront the rising wave of blind faith and absurdity that grips the community.
The film blends dark humor with social commentary, challenging the audience to question societal beliefs and hypocrisy. Vishal Venkat, who earlier directed Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal, once again delves into human behavior and moral contradictions through sharp writing and satire.
Cast and Crew
Arjun Das delivers a strong performance as the rational voice amidst chaos, while Kaali Venkat plays the deceased whose death sparks a bizarre chain of events. The ensemble cast includes Shivathmika Rajashekar, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Balasaravanan, each adding depth to the narrative.
The film’s technical team features D Imman for music, Rajkumar PM as cinematographer, and Prasanna GK as editor. The dialogues, penned by Makizhnan BM, Manikandan Mathavan, and Abishek Sabarigirison, bring authenticity and wit to the screenplay.
Why Watch Bomb on OTT
Though Bomb didn’t create a huge splash at the box office, it earned attention for its originality and thought-provoking satire. With its OTT premiere on Aha Tamil and viewers can now revisit this unique film that mixes humor, politics, and social reflection.
Bomb releases onAha Tamil on October 10, 2025 — a must-watch for those who enjoy satirical dramas with a rural backdrop and layered performances.
