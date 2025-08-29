Subscribe

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 3-4: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Cast, and Episode Guide

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 3 and 4 will release on August 30 and 31, 2025, streaming on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST. The fantasy-romance drama stars Im Yoon-ah as a modern chef who time-travels to the Joseon era.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 3-4 OTT Release Guide

The royal romance-fantasy Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has already charmed viewers with its unique mix of time-slip fantasy, palace politics, food, and heart-fluttering romance. Starring Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min, the drama tells the story of a modern-day chef who finds herself transported back to the Joseon era, where her modern culinary flair clashes with the traditions of a tyrant king.

Episodes 3 and 4 are all set to drop this weekend, and fans can expect more witty banter, delicious feasts, and sizzling chemistry between the leads.

 Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 3-4

EpisodeRelease DateTime (KST)Time (IST)OTT Platform
Episode 3Saturday, August 30, 20259:10 PM5:40 PMNetflix
Episode 4Sunday, August 31, 20259:10 PM5:40 PMNetflix

  • K-drama Title: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

  • Language: Korean

  • Genre: Historical, Romance, Fantasy

  • Episodes: 12 (new episodes every Saturday & Sunday)

  • Broadcast Channel (Korea): tvN

  • OTT Streaming (Global): Netflix

Plot

A perfectionist, French-trained chef, Yeon Ji-yeong (Im Yoon-ah), suddenly finds herself in the Joseon dynasty. While she struggles to adapt, her modern recipes catch the attention of King Lee Yi Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler feared for his cold and ruthless nature. As her dishes slowly soften the king’s heart, palace rivalries, jealous concubines, and political schemes make her journey all the more difficult.

“After time-traveling to the Joseon era, a gifted chef captivates a tyrant king with her dishes. But as love brews, so do royal conspiracies.” – Netflix Synopsis

Cast

  • Im Yoon-ah as Yeon Ji-yeong, the modern chef

  • Lee Chae-min as King Lee Yi Heon, the ruler of Joseon

  • Kang Han-na as Kang Mok-ju, an ambitious royal concubine

  • Choi Gwi-hwa as Prince Je-seon, a cunning political rival

Total Episode Schedule

  • Ep 1 – Sat, Aug 23, 2025

  • Ep 2 – Sun, Aug 24, 2025

  • Ep 3 – Sat, Aug 30, 2025

  • Ep 4 – Sun, Aug 31, 2025

  • Ep 5 – Sat, Sept 6, 2025

  • Ep 6 – Sun, Sept 7, 2025

  • Ep 7 – Sat, Sept 13, 2025

  • Ep 8 – Sun, Sept 14, 2025

  • Ep 9 – Sat, Sept 20, 2025

  • Ep 10 – Sun, Sept 21, 2025

  • Ep 11 – Sat, Sept 27, 2025

  • Ep 12 (Finale) – Sun, Sept 28, 2025

Why You Should Watch

  • A fresh spin on time-slip romance

  • A mix of palace intrigue and food-inspired storytelling

  • Strong performances by Yoona and Lee Chae-min

  • Gorgeous visuals blending Joseon-era grandeur with mouth-watering cuisine

With its mix of culinary magic, royal intrigue, and a heartwarming romance, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has quickly become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025. Episodes 3 and 4 promise deeper character dynamics, more palace drama, and dishes that could melt even a tyrant king’s heart. As the story unfolds every weekend on tvN and Netflix, fans can look forward to a perfect blend of laughter, emotions, and delicious storytelling.

FAQ

Q1: Where can I watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episodes 3-4?
A: Internationally, the drama streams on Netflix with subtitles. In Korea, it airs on tvN.
Q2: How many episodes does the drama have?
A: A total of 12 episodes, airing every weekend (Saturday & Sunday).
Q5: When is the finale expected?
A: The finale (episode 12) is scheduled for September 28, 2025.

