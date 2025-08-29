Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 3-4: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Cast, and Episode Guide

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 3-4 OTT Release Guide
The royal romance-fantasy Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has already charmed viewers with its unique mix of time-slip fantasy, palace politics, food, and heart-fluttering romance. Starring Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min, the drama tells the story of a modern-day chef who finds herself transported back to the Joseon era, where her modern culinary flair clashes with the traditions of a tyrant king.
Episodes 3 and 4 are all set to drop this weekend, and fans can expect more witty banter, delicious feasts, and sizzling chemistry between the leads.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 3-4
|Episode
|Release Date
|Time (KST)
|Time (IST)
|OTT Platform
|Episode 3
|Saturday, August 30, 2025
|9:10 PM
|5:40 PM
|Netflix
|Episode 4
|Sunday, August 31, 2025
|9:10 PM
|5:40 PM
|Netflix
K-drama Title: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
Language: Korean
Genre: Historical, Romance, Fantasy
Episodes: 12 (new episodes every Saturday & Sunday)
Broadcast Channel (Korea): tvN
OTT Streaming (Global): Netflix
Plot
A perfectionist, French-trained chef, Yeon Ji-yeong (Im Yoon-ah), suddenly finds herself in the Joseon dynasty. While she struggles to adapt, her modern recipes catch the attention of King Lee Yi Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler feared for his cold and ruthless nature. As her dishes slowly soften the king’s heart, palace rivalries, jealous concubines, and political schemes make her journey all the more difficult.
“After time-traveling to the Joseon era, a gifted chef captivates a tyrant king with her dishes. But as love brews, so do royal conspiracies.” – Netflix Synopsis
Cast
Im Yoon-ah as Yeon Ji-yeong, the modern chef
Lee Chae-min as King Lee Yi Heon, the ruler of Joseon
Kang Han-na as Kang Mok-ju, an ambitious royal concubine
Choi Gwi-hwa as Prince Je-seon, a cunning political rival
Total Episode Schedule
Ep 1 – Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Ep 2 – Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Ep 3 – Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Ep 4 – Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Ep 5 – Sat, Sept 6, 2025
Ep 6 – Sun, Sept 7, 2025
Ep 7 – Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Ep 8 – Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Ep 9 – Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Ep 10 – Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Ep 11 – Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Ep 12 (Finale) – Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Why You Should Watch
A fresh spin on time-slip romance
A mix of palace intrigue and food-inspired storytelling
Strong performances by Yoona and Lee Chae-min
Gorgeous visuals blending Joseon-era grandeur with mouth-watering cuisine
With its mix of culinary magic, royal intrigue, and a heartwarming romance, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has quickly become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025. Episodes 3 and 4 promise deeper character dynamics, more palace drama, and dishes that could melt even a tyrant king’s heart. As the story unfolds every weekend on tvN and Netflix, fans can look forward to a perfect blend of laughter, emotions, and delicious storytelling.
FAQ
