Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 7-8: Release Date, Time, Where to Watch Netflix’s K-Drama

The royal kitchen drama continues to heat up! Netflix’s latest hit “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” has quickly captured audiences across the globe with its unique mix of food, romance, palace intrigue, and magical mystery. Starring Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the series has already become a fan-favorite and is currently trending in over 40 countries.
With episodes 7 and 8 arriving this weekend, fans are eagerly waiting to see what new twists unfold for Chef Yeon Ji-young and King Yi-heon. Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule, streaming details, and upcoming plot developments.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 7-8: Release Date and Time
|Episode
|Release Date
|South Korea (KST)
|India (IST)
|UK (BST)
|US (ET)
|Episode 7
|Saturday, September 13, 2025
|9:10 PM
|5:40 PM
|1 PM
|11 AM
|Episode 8
|Sunday, September 14, 2025
|9:10 PM
|5:40 PM
|1 PM
|11 AM
Both episodes will premiere first on tvN in South Korea before becoming available on Netflix worldwide shortly after their broadcast.
Where to Watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episodes 7-8
Netflix is streaming each new episode simultaneously with the Korean release, making it accessible to viewers worldwide without long delays.
What to Expect from Episodes 7 and 8
After the high-stakes drama of episodes 5 and 6 — where Yeon Ji-young shared a surprising kiss with King Yi-heon and prepared a spectacular macaron tower to impress the Ming envoy — the tension in both the palace and the royal kitchen is at an all-time high.
InEpisode 7, fans can expect:
Ji-young navigating a high-stakes cooking contest between Joseon and the Ming Dynasty, with the future of Joseon’s ginseng trade hanging in the balance.
A mix of intense culinary battles and deepening romantic chemistry between Ji-young and Yi-heon.
The looming threat of palace rivals as Prince Je-seon sharpens his schemes against Ji-young.
In Episode 8, the drama adds some inventive twists:
Ji-young discovers a pressure cooker maker, hinting at both innovative cooking methods and potential comic mishaps.
Prince Je-seon’s political plotting intensifies, intertwining the world of food and royal politics in unexpected ways.
Bon Appétit Recap: Episodes 5-6
To set the stage, here’s a quick reminder of where the story left off:
Ji-young struggled with her feelings after an unexpected kiss with King Yi-heon.
Tensions rose in the palace with growing rivalries and secrets tied to Gong-gil’s search for the truth about his sister’s death.
A greenhouse accident brought Ji-young and Yi-heon closer, but she also discovered that her Mangunrok, the magical book that could return her home, had mysteriously vanished.
Her stunning macaron tower wowed the Ming envoy but led her into a risky cooking showdown with dangerous consequences.
Why Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Is Trending
Only three weeks since its premiere, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has become one of Netflix’s most talked-about Korean dramas of 2025. Fans have praised its:
Creative fusion of food, history, and fantasy.
Heartfelt romance between Ji-young and Yi-heon.
Visually stunning production, blending palace grandeur with mouthwatering culinary art.
With episodes 7 and 8 promising more royal drama, sizzling romance, and kitchen showdowns, the series looks set to strengthen its place as one of this year’s breakthrough K-dramas.
