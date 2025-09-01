Subscribe

My Troublesome Star K-Drama 2025: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes & Where to Watch

My Troublesome Star is a highly anticipated 2025 Korean rom-com drama that blends romance, comedy, and mystery. Premiering on August 18, 2025, it airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 PM KST on ENA, Genie TV, and is available internationally via Viu.

Abhilasha Pathak
my troublesome k drama

Korean dramas continue to captivate audiences worldwide, and My Troublesome Star is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated K-dramas of August 2025. With a unique mix of romance, comedy, and mystery, this series has already garnered attention for its engaging storyline, talented cast, and heartfelt performances. Here’s everything you need to know about the drama, from release dates and plot to cast and streaming details.

Release Date and Airing Schedule

My Troublesome Star premiered on August 18, 2025, and airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 PM KST. The drama is broadcast on ENA and Genie TV in South Korea and is available internationally via Viu in select regions. Its consistent twice-weekly airing schedule allows viewers to follow the story closely without long waiting periods.

DetailInformation
TitleMy Troublesome Star
Release DateAugust 18, 2025
Airing DaysMondays & Tuesdays
Airing Time10:00 PM KST
Where to WatchENA, Genie TV (South Korea), Viu (selected regions)
Total Episodes12
Final Episode Air DateSeptember 23, 2025

Plot Synopsis

My Troublesome Star revolves around Im Se-ra, a once-celebrated actress who mysteriously disappeared at the peak of her career. Twenty-five years later, she returns in the body of Bong Cheong-ja, an ordinary middle-aged woman who has no memory of her past.

According to IMDb, the drama is “a realistic romance depicting the comeback of top star Im Se-ra, who had a 25-year career gap after receiving the youngest Best Actress Award and suffering an accident at her career peak.”

The story explores themes of identity, memory loss, self-discovery, and rediscovery of fame, while blending humor, romance, and mystery. The evolving bonds between the characters form the heart of the drama, delivering warmth, suspense, and emotional resonance.

Cast and Characters

The drama features a strong ensemble of established actors:

  • Jang Da-ah as Im Se-ra – Korea's former superstar, rediscovering her true self.

  • Uhm Jung-hwa as Bong Cheong-ja – A middle-aged woman embodying Im Se-ra after memory loss.

  • Song Seung-heon as Dokgo Chul – A detective who uncovers the mysteries surrounding Cheong-ja’s past.

  • Lee El as Go Hee-young – Supporting role adding depth to the storyline.

  • Oh Dae-hwan as Kang Du-won – Supporting role enhancing the plot’s intrigue.

The chemistry between the leads, particularly between Cheong-ja and Dokgo Chul, adds emotional depth, humor, and tension, keeping viewers engaged throughout the series.

Episode Guide and Schedule

My Troublesome Star is a 12-episode series, with new episodes airing twice a week. The drama maintains a steady pace, keeping audiences hooked as they uncover secrets and witness character development.

For Episode 5, released on September 1, 2025, fans in India can stream it at 6:30 PM IST, nearly alongside the Korean broadcast. International viewers can catch episodes via Viki, while South Korean audiences can watch on TVING at 10:00 PM KST.

Director and Production

The series is directed by Choi Young Hoon, known for acclaimed dramas like One the Woman, Second to Last Love, One Warm Word, and War of the Roses. Choi Young Hoon brings his expertise in blending comedy, romance, and heartfelt storytelling, ensuring that My Troublesome Star resonates emotionally while remaining entertaining.

Where to Watch

  • South Korea:ENA and Genie TV

  • International Streaming:Viu (selected regions), Viki

  • Air Time: Mondays and Tuesdays, 10:00 PM KST

With its compelling mix of mystery, romance, and comedy, My Troublesome Star is becoming a must-watch for K-drama fans seeking a heartfelt yet entertaining story.

What to Expect from the Drama

Viewers can anticipate:

  • Emotional storytelling rooted in self-discovery and identity

  • Engaging romantic moments with a blend of light-hearted humor

  • Mystery and suspense surrounding Im Se-ra’s past

  • Strong performances from a talented cast

  • Cinematic visuals and heartfelt narrative arcs

Whether you are a long-time K-drama fan or a newcomer, My Troublesome Star promises a fresh, captivating viewing experience.

