My Troublesome Star K-Drama 2025: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes & Where to Watch

Korean dramas continue to captivate audiences worldwide, and My Troublesome Star is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated K-dramas of August 2025. With a unique mix of romance, comedy, and mystery, this series has already garnered attention for its engaging storyline, talented cast, and heartfelt performances. Here’s everything you need to know about the drama, from release dates and plot to cast and streaming details.
Release Date and Airing Schedule
My Troublesome Star premiered on August 18, 2025, and airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 PM KST. The drama is broadcast on ENA and Genie TV in South Korea and is available internationally via Viu in select regions. Its consistent twice-weekly airing schedule allows viewers to follow the story closely without long waiting periods.
|Detail
|Information
|Title
|My Troublesome Star
|Release Date
|August 18, 2025
|Airing Days
|Mondays & Tuesdays
|Airing Time
|10:00 PM KST
|Where to Watch
|ENA, Genie TV (South Korea), Viu (selected regions)
|Total Episodes
|12
|Final Episode Air Date
|September 23, 2025
Plot Synopsis
My Troublesome Star revolves around Im Se-ra, a once-celebrated actress who mysteriously disappeared at the peak of her career. Twenty-five years later, she returns in the body of Bong Cheong-ja, an ordinary middle-aged woman who has no memory of her past.
According to IMDb, the drama is “a realistic romance depicting the comeback of top star Im Se-ra, who had a 25-year career gap after receiving the youngest Best Actress Award and suffering an accident at her career peak.”
The story explores themes of identity, memory loss, self-discovery, and rediscovery of fame, while blending humor, romance, and mystery. The evolving bonds between the characters form the heart of the drama, delivering warmth, suspense, and emotional resonance.
Cast and Characters
The drama features a strong ensemble of established actors:
Jang Da-ah as Im Se-ra – Korea's former superstar, rediscovering her true self.
Uhm Jung-hwa as Bong Cheong-ja – A middle-aged woman embodying Im Se-ra after memory loss.
Song Seung-heon as Dokgo Chul – A detective who uncovers the mysteries surrounding Cheong-ja’s past.
Lee El as Go Hee-young – Supporting role adding depth to the storyline.
Oh Dae-hwan as Kang Du-won – Supporting role enhancing the plot’s intrigue.
The chemistry between the leads, particularly between Cheong-ja and Dokgo Chul, adds emotional depth, humor, and tension, keeping viewers engaged throughout the series.
Episode Guide and Schedule
My Troublesome Star is a 12-episode series, with new episodes airing twice a week. The drama maintains a steady pace, keeping audiences hooked as they uncover secrets and witness character development.
For Episode 5, released on September 1, 2025, fans in India can stream it at 6:30 PM IST, nearly alongside the Korean broadcast. International viewers can catch episodes via Viki, while South Korean audiences can watch on TVING at 10:00 PM KST.
Director and Production
The series is directed by Choi Young Hoon, known for acclaimed dramas like One the Woman, Second to Last Love, One Warm Word, and War of the Roses. Choi Young Hoon brings his expertise in blending comedy, romance, and heartfelt storytelling, ensuring that My Troublesome Star resonates emotionally while remaining entertaining.
Where to Watch
International Streaming:Viu (selected regions), Viki
Air Time: Mondays and Tuesdays, 10:00 PM KST
With its compelling mix of mystery, romance, and comedy, My Troublesome Star is becoming a must-watch for K-drama fans seeking a heartfelt yet entertaining story.
What to Expect from the Drama
Viewers can anticipate:
Emotional storytelling rooted in self-discovery and identity
Engaging romantic moments with a blend of light-hearted humor
Mystery and suspense surrounding Im Se-ra’s past
Strong performances from a talented cast
Cinematic visuals and heartfelt narrative arcs
Whether you are a long-time K-drama fan or a newcomer, My Troublesome Star promises a fresh, captivating viewing experience.
