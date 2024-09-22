BookMyShow Crashes Just Before Coldplay Concert Ticket Sales Launch

Fans of Coldplay faced frustration today as ticketing platform BookMyShow crashed mere seconds before sales commenced for the iconic British band's much-anticipated Mumbai concert.
Scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, this marks Coldplay's return to India after an eight-year hiatus, sparking immense excitement among fans.
The concert is part of Coldplay's "Music Of The Spheres World Tour," which has already sold over 10 million tickets globally since its launch in March 2022.
Promoters promise an "extraordinary experience," featuring hits from their acclaimed album "Music of the Spheres," including new singles "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove," alongside beloved classics like "Yellow," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida." Attendees can expect stunning visuals, including lasers, fireworks, and impressive LED displays.
The band's new album, "Moon Music," is set to release on October 4, 2024, and aims to set new sustainability standards in the music industry, featuring vinyls made from 100% recycled plastic. Lead vocalist Chris Martin emphasized the album's theme, stating, "Maybe love is the best response" to global conflicts.
This concert marks Coldplay's second performance in India, following their 2016 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. Formed in 1997, the band comprises Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, and has produced numerous hits including "A Sky Full of Stars," "Don't Panic," "Viva La Vida," and "In My Place."
Ticket prices for the concert start at ₹2,500 and range up to ₹12,500, with a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per transaction. As fans eagerly awaited the ticket sale, many took to social media platform X to express their disappointment over the website crash, highlighting the overwhelming demand for this long-awaited event.