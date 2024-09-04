Rock Legend Bryan Adams to Perform In Shillong This December

Shillong is set to host Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams on December 10, 2024, as announced by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
In a recent social media post, CM Sangma shared the exciting news: “Hi friends. I just want to inform you that the legendary Bryan Adams will be coming to Shillong, the rock capital of India, on the 10th of December at the JN Stadium.”
The concert, which will take place at the Polo Grounds within the newly renovated JN Stadium, is expected to draw a crowd of over 30,000 music enthusiasts.
CM Sangma highlighted the event as a celebration of Meghalaya’s passion for music, stating, “We all love music, and this concert is another testament to that love.”
This performance marks Bryan Adams' debut in Meghalaya. The singer-songwriter, known for his 1983 album Cuts Like a Knife and the iconic ballad Everything I Do I Do It for You, has achieved global acclaim. His single Everything I Do I Do It for You topped charts in 19 countries and remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.
Adams’ accolades include 20 Juno Awards, a Grammy Award, and multiple nominations for Golden Globe and Academy Awards. He has also been honored with inductions into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, and several other prestigious music halls of fame.