Bromance OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Arjun Ashokan’s Heartwarming Adventure Online

After a successful theatrical run and waves of appreciation from audiences, the much-loved Malayalam film Bromance is all set to make its grand debut on OTT. Directed by Arun D Jose, the movie offers a beautiful blend of comedy, drama, suspense, and emotional depth, making it a must-watch for fans of feel-good cinema.

Bromance OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

Fans won’t have to wait much longer — Bromance will be available for streaming exclusively on SonyLIV from May 1, 2025. This digital premiere opens up the opportunity for a wider audience to enjoy this entertaining journey of friendship, self-discovery, and brotherhood.

Cast & Crew

Directed by Arun D Jose, the film brings together a dynamic ensemble:

Arjun Ashokan

Mathew Thomas

Mahima Nambiar

Sangeeth Prathap

Shyam Mohan

Kalabhavan Shajohn

Bharath Bopanna

Bromance is produced by Ashiq Usman under his banner, while the screenplay is a joint effort by Arun D Jose, Raveesh Nath, and Thomas P. Sebastian. The film’s aesthetics are brought to life through Akhil George’s cinematography, with a captivating soundtrack and background score composed by Govind Vasantha.

Plot Overview

The narrative centers around two brothers whose close-knit relationship is shaken when one of them mysteriously disappears. The story unfolds as the remaining brother embarks on an emotional and comedic journey with his missing sibling’s eccentric friends. As they retrace a night gone awry, the film dives into themes of loyalty, resilience, and the power of connection.

Amid humorous misadventures and unforeseen challenges, Bromance captures the essence of youthful bonds and growing up, all while maintaining a lighthearted and relatable tone.

Why You Should Watch Bromance

If you enjoy heartfelt stories wrapped in humor and genuine emotion, Bromance should be on your watchlist. The chemistry between Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap stands out, bringing charm and realism to the screen.

Director Arun D Jose has successfully balanced light moments with deeper emotions, presenting a story that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking. It’s a film that celebrates friendship in its rawest form — messy, chaotic, and utterly beautiful.

