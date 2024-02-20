BTS' J Hope's "Hope On The Street" Docuseries Launch Date Revealed

Hope On The Street is a 6-episode documentary series that showcases J-hope's journey and passion for dancing as he embarks on a new chapter in his 12th year since debut, reconnecting with his roots as a dancer. Joined by his former mentor, the renowned popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope travels through the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, encountering talented street dancers and sharing his experiences along the way, according to a statement.