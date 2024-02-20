Entertainment

BTS' J Hope's "Hope On The Street" Docuseries Launch Date Revealed

The show 'Hope On The Street' will premiere on Prime Video on March 28. New episodes will be available every Thursday and Friday.
BTS' member J-Hope is ready to launch a documentary series called 'Hope On the Street'.

Hope On The Street is a 6-episode documentary series that showcases J-hope's journey and passion for dancing as he embarks on a new chapter in his 12th year since debut, reconnecting with his roots as a dancer. Joined by his former mentor, the renowned popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope travels through the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, encountering talented street dancers and sharing his experiences along the way, according to a statement.

The project will feature songs from J-hope's special album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

The show 'Hope On The Street' will premiere on Prime Video on March 28. New episodes will be available every Thursday and Friday.

