Bobby Deol's Ashram Season 4 coming soon on OTT!

Bobby Deol has undoubtedly had one of the most impactful and impressive comebacks in Bollywood history through Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal”. So what’s next for him? The eagerly awaited release of Season 4 of Bobby Deol's smash web series Ashram is almost here! Ashram Season 4 is expected to debut on MX Player, the same streaming service where the previous seasons were available, following a great deal of conjecture and excitement.

Ashram Season 4 Release Date and Details

According to media reports, Ashram Season 4 is slated for release in December 2024, marking the return of Bobby Deol as the enigmatic Baba Nirala. While the official announcement is yet to be made by the show's creators, fans can expect another thrilling installment in the saga of power, deception, and redemption.

Ashram Season 4 Storyline Teaser:

The return of wrestler Pammi from previous seasons, who is now expected to get married inside the ashram, is one of the intriguing developments hinted at in the Season 4 teaser. There are also intriguing hints that Baba Nirala's rule might be in jeopardy and that he could soon be exposed or even arrested. The teaser poses thought-provoking questions about the nature of authority and belief, leaving viewers eager for more.

Ashram Season 4 Cast and Characters

Alongside Bobby Deol's compelling portrayal of Baba Nirala, Ashram boasts a talented ensemble cast including Chandan Roy Sanyal, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhary, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, and Aditi Pohankar. Their performances have been instrumental in bringing the complex narrative of Ashram to life, capturing the attention and imagination of audiences worldwide.

Ashram Season 4 Critical and Audience Acclaim

Since its debut in 2020, Ashram has garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline, nuanced characters, and stellar performances. Bobby Deol's portrayal of Baba Nirala has been particularly lauded, showcasing his versatility and depth as an actor. With each season, the series has continued to captivate viewers, earning its place as one of the most-watched shows on OTT platforms.