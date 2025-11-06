BTS’ Jungkook Announces ‘Golden: The Moments’ Exhibition in India — Dates, Venue, and Ticket Details

BTS fans in India are in for a historic moment. HYBE, the South Korean entertainment powerhouse behind BTS, has officially announced that Jungkook’s solo exhibition “Golden: The Moments” will arrive in Mumbai from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026.
The announcement follows HYBE India’s official social media debut earlier this week, where the company greeted Indian fans with a warm “Namaste.” Soon after, a mysterious teaser featuring a golden ticket, microphone, and vinyl record dropped on BookMyShow’s social pages, sending Indian ARMYs into a frenzy. The golden theme and silhouette hinted unmistakably at BTS’ “Golden Maknae,” Jungkook.
Jungkook’s ‘Golden: The Moments’ Exhibition — Key Details
Exhibition Name: Golden: The Moments
Artist: Jungkook (BTS)
Venue: Mehboob Studios, Bandra West, Mumbai
Dates: December 12, 2025 – January 11, 2026
Tickets: Available via BookMyShow from November 6, 2025, 12 PM IST
Presented by: HYBE and BookMyShow Live
This marks the first-ever official BTS-related exhibition in India and celebrates Jungkook’s journey from his early BTS days to the success of his 2023 debut solo album Golden.
What Fans Can Expect Inside the Exhibition
The Mumbai exhibition is designed as animmersive multi-zone experience that showcases Jungkook’s artistry, achievements, and connection with fans worldwide.
1. The Record of Golden Moments
Visitors will begin their journey in a gallery filled with Jungkook’s awards, milestones, and unseen photographs from his solo and group career. Exclusive memorabilia such as his microphones, in-ear monitors, and personal stage props will be displayed.
2. The Golden Album Gallery
This section highlights all three versions of the Golden album — Shine, Solid, and Substance — accompanied by rare remixes, concept photos, and visualizer videos.
3. The Sound Zone
Fans can experience an intimate look into Jungkook’s production process by isolating his vocals and exploring how tracks like Hate You, Seven (feat. Latto), and Standing Next to You were layered and mixed.
4. The Theatre Experience
A dedicated theatre will screen high-definition versions of Jungkook’s music videos and live performance footage, including Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You.
5. The Golden Moments & Solid Cinema Sections
These zones dive deeper into Jungkook’s creative process and showcase his stage costumes, behind-the-scenes images, and television appearances that defined his solo era.
6. ARMY Fan Zone
The exhibition concludes with a dedicated fan zone where Indian ARMYs can leave personal notes, reflections, and messages for Jungkook.
HYBE India’s Expansion and BTS’ 2026 Plans
HYBE’s official entry into India signifies a major step for K-pop’s presence in the country. The launch of HYBE India’s social media channels has sparked speculation about more K-pop collaborations, exhibitions, and even potential concerts in the future.
While rumors about a BTS India Tour 2026 have circulated online, there is no official confirmation yet about the group performing live in India. However, BTS’ much-anticipated group comeback in March 2026 is expected to reunite all seven members after their military service, fueling hopes for global tour announcements later in the year.
Why ‘Golden: The Moments’ Matters for Indian ARMYs
For millions of Indian BTS fans, Jungkook’s exhibition isn’t just another event — it’s a long-awaited recognition of their unwavering support. After years of hoping for BTS-related experiences in India, this exhibition marks the first major official BTS project in the country.
From the gold-themed teaser to the HYBE partnership, every element of “Golden: The Moments” represents a celebration of Jungkook’s artistry and the global reach of K-pop.
So, mark your calendars for December 12, 2025, and get ready to step into Jungkook’s golden world at Mehboob Studios — because this time, it’s really happening.
