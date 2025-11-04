Would You Marry Me Episodes 9-10 OTT Release Date and Time: Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min’s Rom-Com Takes an Emotional Turn

The hit K-drama Would You Marry Me, starringChoi Woo-shik and Jung So-min, continues to captivate fans with its unique blend of humor, romance, and emotional tension. With only a few episodes left before the finale, the story is entering a critical phase. Episodes 9 and 10 promise fresh twists, heartfelt moments, and revelations that could change everything for our lead couple.
About Would You Marry Me
Would You Marry Me follows the story of Yoo Me-ri, a struggling designer, and Kim Woo-joo, a perfectionist heir, who enter into a 90-day fake marriage for a luxury townhouse prize. What begins as a practical deal slowly turns into a genuine emotional connection, blurring the line between love and pretense.
According to IMDb, the official synopsis reads:
“A bride-to-be wins a newlywed house, but after breaking up with her fiancé and facing debt, she finds a fake husband to move in with. They must fool the house inspector for 90 days before the dream home becomes officially hers.”
Would You Marry Me Episodes 9-10 OTT Release Date and Schedule
Episodes 9 and 10 of Would You Marry Me will be released on the following dates:
|Episode
|Release Date
|Day
|Platform
|Episode 9
|November 7, 2025
|Friday
|SBS (South Korea), Disney+ (Global)
|Episode 10
|November 8, 2025
|Saturday
|SBS (South Korea), Disney+ (Global)
The series follows a bi-weekly release schedule, with two new episodes dropping every Friday and Saturday.
Would You Marry Me Episodes 9-10 Release Time (By Region)
Fans across the world can catch new episodes at the following times:
South Korea (SBS Broadcast): 9:50 PM KST
India: Around 6:20 PM IST
United Kingdom: Around 12:50 PM GMT
United States (Eastern Time): Around 7:50 AM ET
International viewers can expect the episodes to stream on Disney+ later in the day or early the next morning, depending on regional update schedules.
Where to Watch Would You Marry Me Online
In South Korea: The drama airs exclusively on SBS.
Outside Korea (including India and Asia-Pacific): The show is available on Disney+, depending on territorial streaming rights.
Make sure to check local availability as Disney+ region libraries may differ.
What to Expect in Would You Marry Me Episodes 9-10
As the drama approaches its final stretch, Would You Marry Me is gearing up for major emotional developments.
In the upcoming episodes, Me-ri and Woo-joo will face external pressure as Me-ri’s ex-fiancé tries to expose their fake marriage, threatening the delicate balance they’ve built. Woo-joo steps up to protect Me-ri publicly, marking a significant moment in their evolving relationship.
Viewers will also see Me-ri meet Woo-joo’s grandmother, bringing her closer to his family circle. This encounter may reveal long-held secrets and spark emotional confrontations. Expect romantic confessions, family drama, and deepening affection between the leads as the façade of their relationship begins to dissolve.
Supporting characters will play key roles, adding intrigue, humor, and tension. Their actions may force the couple to confront their feelings and decide what their relationship truly means.
Would You Marry Me Episodes 7-8 Recap
In the previous episodes, the chemistry between Me-ri (Jung So-min) and Woo-joo (Choi Woo-shik) reached new heights. Woo-joo openly confessed his feelings, while Me-ri struggled to manage her emotions amidst growing public scrutiny. Meanwhile, Me-ri’s ex-fiancé resurfaced, determined to expose their fake marriage, adding another layer of conflict.
Tensions also rose around Woo-joo’s family business, and Me-ri began to feel genuine affection toward him, suggesting that their once-fake relationship might have become real.
What Lies Ahead
With only three weekends left before the finale, Would You Marry Me Episodes 9 and 10 are expected to push the story toward its emotional peak. As secrets unravel and love deepens, viewers can expect heartfelt drama, emotional confessions, and a few surprises that redefine what “marriage” truly means for Me-ri and Woo-joo.
