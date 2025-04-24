BTS Members’ Net Worth in 2025: A Look at Their Solo Fortunes and Career Moves

More than a decade after their debut, BTS remains one of the most influential and financially successful music acts in the world. Since launching in 2013, the seven-member group—comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—has become a global cultural phenomenon, with a collective net worth reportedly surpassing $350 million. From chart-topping albums and sold-out tours to high-end fashion campaigns and personal brand ventures, each BTS member has cultivated a flourishing solo career since pausing group activities in 2022.

BTS Members' 2025 Net Worth

Stage Name Real Name Position in BTS RM Kim Namjoon Leader, Main Rapper Jin Kim Seokjin Vocalist, Visual SUGA Min Yoongi Lead Rapper j-hope Jung Hoseok Main Dancer, Rapper Jimin Park Jimin Lead Vocalist, Main Dancer V Kim Taehyung Vocalist, Visual Jungkook Jeon Jungkook Main Vocalist, Lead Dancer, Maknae (Youngest)

1. Jin – Net Worth: $50 Million

As the oldest member of BTS, Jin re-entered the spotlight after completing his military service in June 2024. He launched a solo world tour titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR to promote his second EP, Echo, following the success of earlier singles like Super Tuna and The Astronaut (in collaboration with Coldplay). Jin's on-screen appearances have also gained attention, particularly through shows like Run Jin and Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

His business ventures include launching a luxury liquor brand, Igin, and co-owning a Tokyo-style restaurant in Seoul. With high-profile endorsements for brands like Fred Jewelry, Gucci, and Laneige, Jin remains a commercial powerhouse, even topping Instagram's Korean male celebrity earnings charts in 2024.

2. j-hope – Net Worth: $50 Million

Known as BTS’ main dancer and a dynamic solo performer, j-hope released his second solo project Hope on the Street Vol. 1 in early 2024, following the critically acclaimed Jack in the Box. His 2025 solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, has been a major success across Asia.

In fashion, he continues to collaborate with Louis Vuitton, even making a notable appearance at Paris Fashion Week in early 2025. j-hope’s cross-genre collaborations, including songs with Becky G, Crush, Miguel, and J. Cole, showcase his broad musical range.

3. SUGA – Net Worth: $50 Million

Performing under the name Agust D, SUGA has built an impressive solo legacy. His 2023 album D-DAY was followed by a record-breaking global tour, which grossed over $57 million, making it the most successful solo tour by a Korean artist at the time.

In 2024, the concert was adapted into a film, SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE, earning over $6.7 million globally. Outside music, he serves as the global ambassador for Valentino and a representative for the NBA, further diversifying his portfolio.

4. RM – Net Worth: $50 Million

As BTS’ leader, RM has been a driving force behind the group’s lyrical identity and now continues to evolve as a solo artist. After his 2022 album Indigo, he dropped Right Place, Wrong Person in May 2024.

RM’s influence extends into fashion and design—he represents Bottega Veneta globally and partnered with Korean furniture brand Iloom. He’s also made waves in media, co-hosting TVN’s The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge.

5. Jimin – Net Worth: $50 Million

Jimin made a stellar solo debut with his 2023 album FACE, selling over 1.45 million units in its first week. His 2024 follow-up, MUSE, further cemented his solo credentials.

Notably, Jimin became the first Korean solo artist to gross over $1.8 million on the HITS US year-end chart. As Dior’s global ambassador since 2023, he significantly boosted the brand’s visibility during Paris Fashion Week, contributing to 54% of Dior’s total Earned Media Value from the event.

6. V (Kim Taehyung) – Net Worth: $50 Million

V’s solo journey began with a bang—his debut album Layover sold over 1.67 million copies on its release day. His striking visuals and personality made him a natural fit for luxury endorsements, including Cartier and Celine.

He also served as the promotional face of Compose Coffee’s 10th-anniversary campaign. On Instagram, V reigns as the most commercially impactful BTS member, with promotional posts estimated to earn between $68,000 and $810,000 each.

Television appearances in Jinny’s Kitchen and In the Soop: Friendcation further broadened his appeal.

7. Jungkook – Net Worth: $50 Million

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, shattered records with his debut album GOLDEN in 2023, selling over 2 million copies on day one. His live performance at Times Square and his Calvin Klein ambassadorship catapulted him into global fashion and music stardom.

In 2024, he released the documentary I Am Still the Original and launched GOLDEN: The Moments, a solo exhibition that became a cultural sensation, later expanding to New York in 2025 and selling out instantly.

The Road to BTS's Reunion

With Jin and j-hope already discharged from military service and the remaining five members—SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—expected to complete their duties by mid-2025, anticipation for a full-group comeback is reaching a fever pitch. Their return, projected for late 2025, promises to be one of the most awaited events in global pop culture.

BTS’ continued impact—both as a group and as individuals—is a testament to their unparalleled talent, business savvy, and cultural resonance, with each member standing strong in their solo pursuits and a reunion on the horizon, 2025 is shaping to be a landmark year for ARMYs and the K-pop world.

