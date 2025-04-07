Bollywood Movie Releases in April 2025: From Jaat' to Jewel Thief The Heist Begins– The April magic Began

April 2025 is packed with multiple series of Bollywood films, hitting both theatres and OTT platforms. From high-octane action to spine-chilling horror and thought-provoking drama, audiences are in for an exciting cinematic ride. Big names like Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Emraan Hashmi return to the screen, bringing a mix of stories that cater to all kinds of movie lovers. Here’s a look at the most anticipated Bollywood releases this month.

Bollywood Movie Releases in April 2025

1. Jaat

Sunny Deol returns in his signature powerful avatar in Jaat, where his character faces off against a deadly criminal, Ranatunga, portrayed by Randeep Hooda. The film, set in South India, promises action-packed sequences and intense drama.

Release Date: April 10

April 10 Where to Watch: Theatres

Theatres Genre: Action

Action Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan

2. Akaal

Akaal is a Hindi-Punjabi historical drama based on the legendary Khalsa warriors. Backed by Karan Johar, this film is directed by Gippy Grewal and tells a tale of valor and tradition deep in Sikh history.

Release Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Theatres

Genre: Period Drama

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Khaira, Shinda Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi

3. Phule

This socially relevant drama sheds light on the lives of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule—pioneers of women's education and social reform in India. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, Phule is a poignant story of courage and change in the face of societal oppression.

Release Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Theatres

Genre: Drama

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa, Alexx O'Nell

4. Chhorii 2

The sequel to the psychological horror Chhorii brings back the haunting story of Sakshi, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha. With new supernatural twists and returning characters, Chhorii 2 continues the terrifying journey of a woman fighting unseen evil.

Release Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Horror

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani

5. Kesari: Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar headlines this courtroom drama based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who stood up against British atrocities following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film highlights a lesser-known chapter of India’s independence movement.

Release Date: April 18

Where to Watch: Theatres

Genre: Historical Drama

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan

6. The Bhootnii

Get ready for laughs and scares in The Bhootnii, where Sanjay Dutt plays a quirky ghost hunter. Mouni Roy turns into a mischievous spirit, and chaos ensues in this Valentine’s Day-themed spooky comedy.

Release Date: April 18

Where to Watch: Theatres

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari

7. Ground Zero

Inspired by real events, Ground Zero follows a BSF officer’s relentless investigation after the 2001 Parliament attack. Emraan Hashmi takes on the intense role of Commandant Dubey, whose mission uncovers one of India’s most significant anti-terror operations.

Release Date: April 25

Where to Watch: Theatres

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain

8. Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

This stylish thriller follows a master thief attempting to steal the priceless African Red Sun diamond. But plans go awry as betrayal and double-crosses turn the heist into a deadly game. Saif Ali Khan leads this sleek, fast-paced Netflix original.

Release Date: April 25

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta

April 2025 is shaping up to be a thrilling month for Bollywood fans. Whether you prefer historical dramas, edge-of-the-seat thrillers, laugh-out-loud horror comedies, or powerful social stories, there’s something for everyone. So mark your calendars and grab your popcorn—Bollywood is coming in hot!

