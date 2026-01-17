BTS World Tour 2026–27 Officially Announced: Full Dates, Cities, Venues, Ticket Details and Comeback Highlights

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has officially confirmed their long-awaited World Tour 2026–27, marking the group’s first full-scale tour since completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. The announcement has sent waves of excitement across the global ARMY fandom, as all seven members reunite on stage for the first time since 2022.
Spanning nearly a year, the massive tour will travel across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, making it one of the biggest concert runs in K-pop history.
BTS World Tour 2026–27: A Historic Comeback After Military Service
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook completed their military duties by 2025. The group officially revealed their comeback plans during a livestream reunion, confirming both a new studio album and a global tour.
The upcoming album, scheduled for release in March 2026, will be BTS’s first major group project since 2022. The world tour follows shortly after, signalling the group’s full return to global music activities.
How Big Is the BTS World Tour 2026–27?
According to official announcements from BIGHIT MUSIC and Weverse, the BTS World Tour 2026–27 will include:
79 concerts
34 cities
5 continents
Nearly 12 months of touring
This makes it BTS’s largest and most ambitious tour to date and a landmark moment for global K-pop touring.
BTS World Tour 2026 Dates and Cities (Confirmed Schedule)
Asia Tour Dates
April 9, 11–12, 2026 – Goyang, South Korea
April 17–18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan
June 12–13, 2026 – Busan, South Korea
November 19, 21–22, 2026 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan
December 3, 5–6, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand
December 12–13, 2026 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
December 17, 19–20, 22, 2026 – Singapore
December 26–27, 2026 – Jakarta, Indonesia
March 4, 6–7, 2027 – Hong Kong
March 13–14, 2027 – Manila, Philippines
North America Tour Dates
April 25–26, 2026 – Tampa, Florida
May 2–3, 2026 – El Paso, Texas
May 7, 9–10, 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico
May 16–17, 2026 – Stanford, California
May 23–24, 27, 2026 – Las Vegas, Nevada
August 1–2, 2026 – East Rutherford, New Jersey
August 5–6, 2026 – Foxborough, Massachusetts
August 10–11, 2026 – Baltimore, Maryland
August 15–16, 2026 – Arlington, Texas
August 22–23, 2026 – Toronto, Canada
August 27–28, 2026 – Chicago, Illinois
September 1–2, 5–6, 2026 – Los Angeles, California
Europe Tour Dates
June 26–27, 2026 – Madrid, Spain
July 1–2, 2026 – Brussels, Belgium
July 6–7, 2026 – London, United Kingdom
July 11–12, 2026 – Munich, Germany
July 17–18, 2026 – Paris, France
Latin America Tour Dates
October 2–3, 2026 – Bogotá, Colombia
October 9–10, 2026 – Lima, Peru
October 16–17, 2026 – Santiago, Chile
October 23–24, 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
October 28, 30–31, 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil
Australia Tour Dates (2027)
February 12–13, 2027 – Melbourne
February 20–21, 2027 – Sydney
More cities are expected to be announced later, including additional dates in Japan, the Middle East, and other regions.
Confirmed Venues for BTS World Tour 2026–27
Some of the major stadiums hosting BTS include:
Goyang Stadium – South Korea
Tokyo Dome – Japan
Raymond James Stadium – Tampa
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas
MetLife Stadium – New Jersey
Gillette Stadium – Massachusetts
SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles
Allianz Arena – Munich
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London
Stade de France – Paris
Venues for several Asian and Latin American cities will be announced closer to the concert dates.
BTS World Tour 2026–27 Tickets: Presale and General Sale Details
ARMY Presale: January 22–23, 2026 (via Weverse)
General Ticket Sales: January 24, 2026
Ticketing Platforms: Region-specific official partners (Ticketmaster and others)
While official ticket prices are yet to be revealed, previous BTS tours featured multiple tiers, including VIP packages, soundcheck access, and exclusive fan experiences.
Important Ticketing Guidelines for ARMY
ARMY Membership is expected to be required for presale access
Presale registration through Weverse may be mandatory
Ticket limits will apply per account
Name matching and ID verification may be required
Presale access does not guarantee ticket availability
Refunds and transfers will be limited
Fans are advised to follow BTS, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Weverse for city-specific ticket rules.
What Makes This BTS Tour Special?
The BTS World Tour 2026–27 is more than a concert series. Highlights include:
Full group reunion after years of solo projects and military service
A 360-degree in-the-round stage for immersive viewing
Increased venue capacity for more fans
New music performed live for the first time
This tour marks BTS’s official return as a complete group, reigniting their global cultural impact.
With a new album and the largest world tour of their career, BTS are entering a defining chapter in their journey. The 2026–27 world tour not only celebrates their comeback but also reinforces their unmatched global influence.
As ticket sales approach, ARMY worldwide is preparing for one of the most significant live music events of the decade.
