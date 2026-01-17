Subscribe

BTS World Tour 2026–27 Officially Announced: Full Dates, Cities, Venues, Ticket Details and Comeback Highlights

BTS has officially announced their highly anticipated World Tour 2026–27, marking the group’s first full-scale global tour since completing mandatory military service.

PratidinTime News Desk
Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has officially confirmed their long-awaited World Tour 2026–27, marking the group’s first full-scale tour since completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. The announcement has sent waves of excitement across the global ARMY fandom, as all seven members reunite on stage for the first time since 2022.

Spanning nearly a year, the massive tour will travel across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, making it one of the biggest concert runs in K-pop history.

BTS World Tour 2026–27: A Historic Comeback After Military Service

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook completed their military duties by 2025. The group officially revealed their comeback plans during a livestream reunion, confirming both a new studio album and a global tour.

The upcoming album, scheduled for release in March 2026, will be BTS’s first major group project since 2022. The world tour follows shortly after, signalling the group’s full return to global music activities.

How Big Is the BTS World Tour 2026–27?

According to official announcements from BIGHIT MUSIC and Weverse, the BTS World Tour 2026–27 will include:

  • 79 concerts

  • 34 cities

  • 5 continents

  • Nearly 12 months of touring

This makes it BTS’s largest and most ambitious tour to date and a landmark moment for global K-pop touring.

BTS World Tour 2026 Dates and Cities (Confirmed Schedule)

Asia Tour Dates

  • April 9, 11–12, 2026 – Goyang, South Korea

  • April 17–18, 2026 – Tokyo, Japan

  • June 12–13, 2026 – Busan, South Korea

  • November 19, 21–22, 2026 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

  • December 3, 5–6, 2026 – Bangkok, Thailand

  • December 12–13, 2026 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  • December 17, 19–20, 22, 2026 – Singapore

  • December 26–27, 2026 – Jakarta, Indonesia

  • March 4, 6–7, 2027 – Hong Kong

  • March 13–14, 2027 – Manila, Philippines

North America Tour Dates

  • April 25–26, 2026 – Tampa, Florida

  • May 2–3, 2026 – El Paso, Texas

  • May 7, 9–10, 2026 – Mexico City, Mexico

  • May 16–17, 2026 – Stanford, California

  • May 23–24, 27, 2026 – Las Vegas, Nevada

  • August 1–2, 2026 – East Rutherford, New Jersey

  • August 5–6, 2026 – Foxborough, Massachusetts

  • August 10–11, 2026 – Baltimore, Maryland

  • August 15–16, 2026 – Arlington, Texas

  • August 22–23, 2026 – Toronto, Canada

  • August 27–28, 2026 – Chicago, Illinois

  • September 1–2, 5–6, 2026 – Los Angeles, California

Europe Tour Dates

  • June 26–27, 2026 – Madrid, Spain

  • July 1–2, 2026 – Brussels, Belgium

  • July 6–7, 2026 – London, United Kingdom

  • July 11–12, 2026 – Munich, Germany

  • July 17–18, 2026 – Paris, France

Latin America Tour Dates

  • October 2–3, 2026 – Bogotá, Colombia

  • October 9–10, 2026 – Lima, Peru

  • October 16–17, 2026 – Santiago, Chile

  • October 23–24, 2026 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • October 28, 30–31, 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil

Australia Tour Dates (2027)

  • February 12–13, 2027 – Melbourne

  • February 20–21, 2027 – Sydney

More cities are expected to be announced later, including additional dates in Japan, the Middle East, and other regions.

Confirmed Venues for BTS World Tour 2026–27

Some of the major stadiums hosting BTS include:

  • Goyang Stadium – South Korea

  • Tokyo Dome – Japan

  • Raymond James Stadium – Tampa

  • Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas

  • MetLife Stadium – New Jersey

  • Gillette Stadium – Massachusetts

  • SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles

  • Allianz Arena – Munich

  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London

  • Stade de France – Paris

Venues for several Asian and Latin American cities will be announced closer to the concert dates.

BTS World Tour 2026–27 Tickets: Presale and General Sale Details

  • ARMY Presale: January 22–23, 2026 (via Weverse)

  • General Ticket Sales: January 24, 2026

  • Ticketing Platforms: Region-specific official partners (Ticketmaster and others)

While official ticket prices are yet to be revealed, previous BTS tours featured multiple tiers, including VIP packages, soundcheck access, and exclusive fan experiences.

Important Ticketing Guidelines for ARMY

  • ARMY Membership is expected to be required for presale access

  • Presale registration through Weverse may be mandatory

  • Ticket limits will apply per account

  • Name matching and ID verification may be required

  • Presale access does not guarantee ticket availability

  • Refunds and transfers will be limited

Fans are advised to follow BTS, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Weverse for city-specific ticket rules.

What Makes This BTS Tour Special?

The BTS World Tour 2026–27 is more than a concert series. Highlights include:

  • Full group reunion after years of solo projects and military service

  • A 360-degree in-the-round stage for immersive viewing

  • Increased venue capacity for more fans

  • New music performed live for the first time

This tour marks BTS’s official return as a complete group, reigniting their global cultural impact.

With a new album and the largest world tour of their career, BTS are entering a defining chapter in their journey. The 2026–27 world tour not only celebrates their comeback but also reinforces their unmatched global influence.

As ticket sales approach, ARMY worldwide is preparing for one of the most significant live music events of the decade.

BTS World Tour 2026–27