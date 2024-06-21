Canadian Screen Legend Donald Sutherland Dies at 88

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Sutherland gained fame through a diverse range of roles that highlighted his versatility and talent. He became a countercultural icon with standout performances in classic films like 'The Dirty Dozen,' 'MASH,' 'Klute,' and 'Don't Look Now,' among many others. Throughout his illustrious career, Sutherland masterfully portrayed villains, antiheroes, romantic leads, and mentor figures, earning widespread accolades and admiration from audiences worldwide.