'Mirzapur' Season 3 Trailer Released, Premiere Set for July 5

The trailer of the highly anticipated third season of the hit web series Mirzapur has finally been released. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, this season features an impressive ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.
The trailer for Mirzapur Season 3 opens with Guddu Bhaiya (played by Ali Fazal) asserting his dominance in the Purvanchal region. Picking up from the intense climax of Season 2, the new trailer immerses viewers once again in the dark and gripping world of crime and power struggles in the region.
Amazon Prime Video announced the release with a caption: "Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai. #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5."
Director and executive producer Gurmmeet Singh commented, "The first two seasons of Mirzapur revolutionized the crime thriller genre in India's streaming space. With Season 3, we aim to elevate the narrative further, delving into new aspects and dimensions of each character's life with fresh plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the power struggle for Mirzapur's throne in the new season. The stakes are higher, and the scale is grander. After a hiatus of three and a half years, we, along with our viewers, are eagerly awaiting the global premiere of Mirzapur Season 3 on Prime Video."
Mirzapur Season 3 will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting July 5, 2024