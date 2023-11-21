Catch the 'Pehli Mohabbat' Sensation, ‘Darshan Raval’ at Pratidin Live In Concert on Dec 1

The incredibly talented singer-composer Darshan Raval is all set to enthrall the audience of Guwahati with his live performance at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) on December 1, 2023.
Yes you heard it right!
Fellow Guwahatians, Pratidin Time, a prominent media house known for its commitment to delivering quality entertainment and news, is bringing an electrifying spectacle to the city, which will leave you spellbound and craving for more.
Thus, brace yourselves as the soulful heartthrob arrives, ready to serenade you with his romantic chartbusters and transport you to a realm of soulful music.
From "Mere Nishan" “Hawa Banke” "Pehli Mohabbat”, the singing sensation has carved a niche for himself with his soulful voice and chart-topping hits.
Raval is well-known for his work in a variety of languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali. He finished as the first runner-up in the StarPlus music reality show India's Raw Star in 2014.
Give yourself over to Darshan Raval's melodic charm!
Now hear us out: picture yourself swinging to the beat, harmonising with innumerable people as the chorus of "Mere Nishan" reverberates throughout the arena. It almost seems like a dream, doesn't it?
From ageless hits like Hawa Banke to the mellow and entrancing Pehli Mohabbat, this contemporary music expert deftly crafts his charm, winning over the hearts of the current generation.
Darshan is set to captivate every soul in attendance at ‘Pratidin Time's Live In Concert’ with his velvety voice and tunes that melt into your ears, leaving an unforgettable impact on his musical journey.
About the Pratidin Time's Live In Concert
The ‘Pratidin Live In Concert’, which is slated to be held on the USTM campus, promises to be a heartfelt and spectacular evening of music.
The musical event is organized every year by the Pratidin Media Network. Last year, popular Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi graced the stage at Royal Global University in Guwahati.
Prior to Trivedi, Singers like Guru Randhawa, Ankit Tiwari and Jubin Nautyal had also performed in the concert organized by the conglomerate media group.
So mark December 1, 2023 at USTM in your calendars and get ready to be thrilled by an incredible musical experience!