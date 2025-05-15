Jaat OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Sunny Deol Action Thriller Online

Bollywood’s action hero, Sunny Deol, and the intense performer Randeep Hooda recently joined forces in the high-octane film Jaat, which captivated audiences with its gripping action and intense drama. After its successful theatrical run, the much-awaited OTT release of the film has finally been announced.
Jaat OTT Release Date & Platform
After winning hearts at the box office, Jaat is all set for its digital premiere. The film, which hit cinemas on April 10, 2025, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting June 5, 2025. Viewers who missed the theatrical experience can now enjoy the adrenaline-packed entertainer from the comfort of their homes.
About the Film: Cast and Crew
Directed by Gopichand Malineni—marking his Hindi directorial debut—Jaat brings a unique blend of South-style action with North Indian sensibilities. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, with music composed by S. Thaman.
Main Cast:
-
Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh
-
Randeep Hooda as Ranatunga (Main Antagonist)
-
Regina Cassandra
-
Saiyami Kher
-
Jagapathi Babu
-
Ramya Krishnan
-
Vineet Kumar Singh
-
Prashant Bajaj
-
Zarina Wahab
-
P. Ravi Shankar
-
Ajay Ghosh
-
Babloo Prithviraj
-
Makarand Deshpande
Plot Overview
Set in a remote coastal village terrorized by a brutal crime lord named Ranatunga (played by Randeep Hooda), Jaat follows the arrival of a fearless outsider, Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh (Sunny Deol). Witnessing the plight of the villagers, he decides to take a stand against the oppression. What follows is a storm of justice, revenge, and relentless action as the stranger confronts tyranny with raw power and righteousness.
Box Office Performance
Jaat was made on a reported budget of ₹100 crore and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. It collected:
-
₹88.43 crore in India
-
₹118.55 crore globally
Its commercial success played a significant role in raising expectations for its OTT release.
Critical Reception
The film received a 3/5 rating from The Times of India, which described it as a “loud, hero-driven spectacle.” While critics pointed out the lack of narrative depth, they acknowledged its appeal to fans of classic action cinema, especially those who enjoy Sunny Deol’s iconic persona on screen.
Sequel Announcement: Jaat 2
Riding on the success of the first film, Sunny Deol has already confirmed a sequel titled Jaat 2. Taking to Instagram, the actor unveiled the poster, revealing his character’s name—Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh from the Jat Regiment—and hinted at a new mission, promising even more action-packed drama in the next chapter.
With its upcoming Netflix release on June 5, 2025, Jaat is ready to entertain OTT viewers who love larger-than-life action and strong performances. Whether you're a die-hard Sunny Deol fan or a lover of intense action dramas, this film is one not to miss.
