Chaos Ensues as Jubin Nautiyal's Guwahati Concert Cancelled; Organizers Cite Technical Issues

The highly anticipated concert featuring popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, scheduled to be held at Nehru Stadium today, has been cancelled, leaving fans disappointed and organizers under scrutiny.
The event, which was expected to draw a large crowd, was abruptly called off due to unforeseen technical problems, according to a statement released by Saregama Arts of Music, the supposed event organizer.
In their statement, SA RE GA MA Arts of Music cited equipment malfunction as the primary reason for the cancellation: "Due to unforeseen technical problems resulting from equipment malfunction, specifically, two trucks out of the allocated five have encountered delays, preventing the timely setup of essential equipment necessary for the event."
Meanwhile, amidst the chaos surrounding the cancellation, the alleged host of the event, Moushumi Bora, along with several others, has been detained by the police. Moushumi Bora, identified as the program head of a private satellite channel, was apprehended from the Panikhaiti locality in Guwahati city and is currently being questioned at the Panbazar Women's Police Station.
The sudden turn of events has left attendees and fans of Jubin Nautiyal in dismay, with many expressing their disappointment over social media platforms. However, the organizers have assured patrons that refunds will be processed within 7-10 working days.
The cancellation of the concert has raised questions about the organization and management of such events in the region, with authorities likely to investigate further into the matter. As of now, no further details have been provided regarding the fate of the detained individuals or the potential rescheduling of the event.