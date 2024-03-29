Music Event Featuring Jubin Nautiyal at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati Cancelled Without Notice

A much-anticipated music event scheduled to take place at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati today, featuring renowned Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, has been abruptly cancelled by the organizers, leaving ticket holders and pass recipients in dismay.
The event, which had received permission from the Guwahati police authority, was heavily publicized with promises of a performance by the acclaimed singer Jubin Nautiyal. Passes and tickets were reportedly issued and sold to eager members of the public.
However, upon field verification by the Guwahati police, it was discovered that no preparations had been made by the organizers for the event at Nehru Stadium.
In response to this revelation, the city police issued a statement expressing their concern over the sudden cancellation: "On further enquiry, it has come to our knowledge that the function has been canceled by the organisers without citing any reasons."
The statement further warned the public that the event would not be taking place as advertised: "Interested public who procured passes and tickets for the event are hereby informed that there is no such programme tonight at Nehru Stadium."
Moreover, the police emphasized their commitment to maintaining order and urged individuals not to disrupt the venue: "No one will be allowed to create any situation at the proposed venue. Any aggrieved person may file a complaint to the police which will be duly enquired into and legal action will be initiated."
As of now, no official explanation has been provided by the organizers regarding the sudden cancellation of the event, leaving attendees and fans of Jubin Nautiyal disappointed and seeking answers.