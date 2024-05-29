Chinmoy Barma's Art Film 'Narakasur' Explores Evolution, Folk Culture And More

As per the director, "Narakasur" is based on the combination of the words 'Nar' (human) and 'Asur' (demon), and the film tries to explore the idea of evolution. Each person's soul contains elements of both 'Nar' and 'Asur'. The film explores how these positive and negative traits affect an individual's life. Narakasur is an artistic film aimed at providing food for thought to the audience. It presents the positive and negative impacts on society through an artistic lens.