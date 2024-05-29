Chinmoy Barma's Art Film 'Narakasur' Explores Evolution, Folk Culture And More

From the annals of Chinmoy Barma, a well-known name in the cultural sphere of Assam, comes 'Narakasur', an enthralling art film that explores stories of Narakasur's life releases on digital platforms on Thursday (May 30).
Known for his unique and artistic take, Barma has been creating numerous short films. The main theme of his films revolves around the backdrop of Assam, focusing on folklore, folk literature, customs, and local subjects. His notable films have already garnered appreciation both domestically and internationally, earning several international awards.
Amidst such accolades, Chinmoy Barma is set to release another short film. The title and poster of the film have already been revealed. The upcoming film is titled "Narakasur". According to director Barma, the film will be a silent one.
As per the director, "Narakasur" is based on the combination of the words 'Nar' (human) and 'Asur' (demon), and the film tries to explore the idea of evolution. Each person's soul contains elements of both 'Nar' and 'Asur'. The film explores how these positive and negative traits affect an individual's life. Narakasur is an artistic film aimed at providing food for thought to the audience. It presents the positive and negative impacts on society through an artistic lens.
It's worth noting that in Indian culture and spiritual thought, Narakasur is a familiar name. Most people are aware of this character, which is usually viewed negatively. The director mentions that the film uses the character traits of 'Nar' and 'Asur' as the foundation for its storyline.
Several talented artists are involved in the making of the film. The story, direction, and planning are by Chinmoy Barma, with Manas Pratim as the producer, Janki Sarma, and Khushboo Firdous as story associates.
The assistant director is Sayan Sengupta, with Ikrim Haque overseeing the camera, and Manoj Baniya and Sayan Sengupta handling cinematography. Music is by Bidyut Bikash Baruah and Pratim. Actors like Minimi and Karan, among others, have performed in the film. Additionally, there are two supporting production companies involved - Khabi Ne and Sunflower.
With such a team of skilled professionals, Narakasur promises to be a film that offers a deep and reflective experience for its viewers.