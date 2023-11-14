Chithha OTT Release: Siddharth's Thrilling Drama Takes a Digital Leap on Disney+ Hotstar!

Chithha OTT Release: Siddharth, the versatile actor, has had an eventful cinematic journey in 2023, starring in two films. While his first venture, "Takkar," received mixed reviews and struggled at the box office, his second film, "Chithha," emerged as a surprise hit. Now, as the anticipation builds, the OTT release date of "Chithha" has been unveiled, giving viewers the chance to experience the edge-of-the-seat drama from the comfort of their homes.

Chithha Plot and Cast

"Chithha" is a gripping Tamil-language drama thriller that revolves around the intense bond between Eeswaran (portrayed by Siddharth) and his eight-year-old niece. When she is kidnapped, Eeswaran embarks on a relentless crusade to save her, promising audiences a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense. The film features a stellar cast, including Siddharth, Sahasra Sree, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Nair, delivering captivating performances under the direction of S. U. Arun Kumar. Produced by Siddharth's own banner, Etaki Entertainment, the movie boasts a budget of Rs. 4 Cr. and has raked in an impressive Rs. 16 Cr. during its theatrical run.

Chithha OTT Release Date

For those who missed the theatrical experience or are eager to relive the gripping narrative, "Chithha" is set to make its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar on November 17, 2023. Siddharth expressed his gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging the support of those who watched the film in cinemas and extending an invitation to the audience eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

Siddharth's Instagram message reads, "Thank you to the universe for helping us make this film. To all those who had access to the film and chose to see it in Cinemas... You have my heart and gratitude. To those without access to our Film in cinemas....CHITHHA will be on Disney Hotstar in a few weeks. Please do watch it and show us your love. Thank you for your patience."

How to Watch Chithha Online

If you're ready to immerse yourself in the suspenseful world of "Chithha," mark your calendars for November 17, 2023. The film will be exclusively available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring an accessible and convenient viewing experience for subscribers of the popular streaming service.

Conclusion

"Chithha" promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, and with its upcoming OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, audiences can enjoy the suspense, emotion, and brilliance of Siddharth's performance from the comfort of their homes. Don't miss the digital premiere on November 17 – a date that beckons cinephiles to embark on a gripping journey into the heart of this Tamil drama thriller.