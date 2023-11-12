Telegu OTT Released in November 2023: “MAD” and “Month of Madhu”

MAD - Unleashing Laughter in an Engineering College

"MAD" takes us on a joyous ride through the corridors of an engineering college, where the male students find solace and excitement in orchestrating pranks on their unsuspecting hostel warden. Directed by [Director's Name], this comedy-drama promises to be a delightful watch, offering a glimpse into the camaraderie and mischief that define the college experience.

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Anthony, Ravi Anthony, Raghu Babu

OTT Release Date: 3rd November 2023

Join Anthony, Ravi Anthony, and Raghu Babu as they navigate the ups and downs of college life, delivering laughter and heartwarming moments that will leave you with a smile. With an IMDb rating of 7.9, "MAD" ensures a perfect blend of entertainment and relatability for viewers of all ages.

Month of Madhu - A Deep Dive into Relationships

"Month of Madhu" offers a poignant exploration of a couple's journey as they confront the challenges of a two-decade-long marriage. The narrative unfolds as they grapple with difficulties, forcing them to question the very foundations of their relationship. Naveen Chandra, Swathi Reddy, and Shreya Navile lead the cast, delivering stellar performances that elevate the emotional resonance of the storyline.

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Where to Watch: Aha

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Swathi Reddy, Shreya Navile

OTT Release Date: 3rd November 2023

With an impressive IMDb rating of 8.4, "Month of Madhu" promises a profound exploration of commitment, personal growth, and the intricate dynamics of long-lasting love. As the characters face the daunting decision of rebuilding their relationship or parting ways, viewers are in for a thought-provoking and emotionally charged experience.