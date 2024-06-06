Cillian Murphy To Reprise Iconic 'Tommy Shelby' Role In 'Peaky Blinders' Film

Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his iconic role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in a "Peaky Blinders" movie, streaming platform Netflix has confirmed. The film, made in association with the BBC, will be directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight.
Murphy, who recently won his first best actor Oscar for "Oppenheimer," dedicated the upcoming movie to the series' fans. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans," Murphy said in a statement.
The "Peaky Blinders" series, which centers on the titular crime gang in the aftermath of the First World War, concluded with its sixth season in April 2022. Creator Knight had previously expressed his desire to continue the story "in another form."
Harper, who directed episodes of the show's first season in 2013, expressed his excitement about the upcoming movie. "It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war," he added.
The film, set to go into production later this year, promises to be an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga. "Peaky Blinders," set in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, follows the rise of the Shelby family as they navigate a world of radical social, economic, and political change.
Reflecting on the show's origins, Harper said, "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."
"Peaky Blinders," which began on BBC Two in 2013, later moved to BBC One and gained worldwide popularity after becoming available on Netflix.