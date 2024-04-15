Cine Workers' Body Appeal PM Modi to Enhance Salman Khan's Security

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the recent gunfire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The association has fervently appealed for increased security measures for the renowned Bollywood actor and ensure that those responsible for the shooting be “eliminated”.
The association emphasized Salman Khan's global recognition and expressed deep concern over the safety of both the actor and ordinary citizens, particularly in Mumbai's prestigious VIP area. They underscored the audacity of gangsters resorting to such violence, especially during the current election period.
In their statement to ANI, the association implored Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to prioritize Salman Khan's security and dismantle the groups behind the shooting. They highlighted the pervasive fear instilled in the Bollywood film industry by this incident, warning of potential extortion attempts exploiting the situation.
Standing united with Salman Khan and his family, the association emphasized his integral role within the Bollywood fraternity. They condemned the targeting of Salman Khan by unidentified gangsters seeking notoriety, emphasizing the necessity for authorities to swiftly apprehend and prosecute the culprits.
The shooting, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 14th, saw gunfire directed at Salman's residence, Galaxy Apartments. The Mumbai police reported hearing gunshots outside the Mumbai residence of the actor. At approximately 5 am, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle discharged five rounds into the air near Mr. Khan's home in Bandra before fleeing the scene.
Reportedly, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman's residence and issued a menacing warning to the actor. An alleged social media post by Anmol, who is reportedly evading and hiding in the US, described the gunfire as a mere "trailer," cautioning Salman against underestimating their power.