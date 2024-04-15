Cine Workers' Body Appeal PM Modi to Enhance Salman Khan's Security

The shooting, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 14th, saw gunfire directed at Salman's residence, Galaxy Apartments. The Mumbai police reported hearing gunshots outside the Mumbai residence of the actor. At approximately 5 am, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle discharged five rounds into the air near Mr. Khan's home in Bandra before fleeing the scene.

Reportedly, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman's residence and issued a menacing warning to the actor. An alleged social media post by Anmol, who is reportedly evading and hiding in the US, described the gunfire as a mere "trailer," cautioning Salman against underestimating their power.