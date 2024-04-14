Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Claims Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, purportedly claimed responsibility for the recent firing outside Salman Khan's residence and issued a menacing warning to the actor.
An alleged social media post by Anmol, who is reportedly evading and hiding in the US, described the gunfire as a mere "trailer," cautioning Salman against underestimating their power.
The post, believed to be from Anmol, stated, "We seek peace. But if forced, we will not hesitate to resort to conflict. Salman Khan, consider this a warning. This is just the beginning. After this, our actions won't be limited to mere warnings. We even have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you revere as deities. I prefer actions over words."
The incident occurred when two unidentified assailants on motorcycles fired four rounds outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments, around 4:51 am on Sunday.
However, no injuries were reported. In response, security was heightened around the actor's residence, with authorities from the crime branch, local police, and forensic teams investigating the incident and recovering bullet casings from the scene.
Notably, both incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and fugitive Goldy Brar previously issued death threats against Salman Khan. Bishnoi's gang was also linked to the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Anmol Bishnoi, alias Bhanu, is a fugitive accused in Moose Wala's murder case, having fled India using a counterfeit passport and being indicted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year.
Anmol had been constantly changing his whereabouts, with sightings reported in Kenya in 2023. Salman Khan had been the target of threats before, receiving an email death threat allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in March last year. Subsequently, he had been equipped with weapons by trained security personnel and granted a personal weapon license for self-defense.