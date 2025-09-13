Subscribe

Two Men OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Renji Panicker-Binu Pappu’s Film Online

Malayalam drama Two Men (2022), directed by K. Satheesh and starring Irshad Ali, M.A. Nishad, Renji Panicker, and Binu Pappu, is set for its OTT premiere. The film will stream on Manorama Max from September 19, 2025, at 12 am.

Abhilasha Pathak
After more than three years since its theatrical debut, the Malayalam film Two Men is finally making its way to OTT. The drama, directed by K. Satheesh, is set to stream on Manorama Max from September 19, 2025, at 12:00 am.

Two Men OTT Release Date & other Details

  • OTT Platform: Manorama Max

  • Release Date: September 19, 2025

  • Streaming Time: 12:00 am IST

About the Film

Released in 2022, Two Men is an emotional drama that explores the extraordinary bond between two strangers set against the backdrop of the Gulf desert. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film received appreciation for its heartfelt storyline and character-driven narrative.

The movie highlights themes of survival, friendship, and human connection, making it a unique entry in Malayalam cinema.

Cast and Crew

  • Lead Roles: Irshad Ali, M.A. Nishad

  • Supporting Cast: Renji Panicker, Binu Pappu, Mithun Ramesh, Donny Darwin, Arfaaaz Iqbal, Kailash, Sunil Sukhada, Lena, Sudheer Karamana, Anumol, Arya Badai, Sohan Seenulal, and others

  • Director: K. Satheesh

  • Writer (Story, Screenplay, Dialogues): Muhad Vempayam

  • Producer: Manuel Cruz Darwin (D Group)

  • Cinematography: Siddharth Ramaswamy

  • Music: Anand Madhusudhanan (lyrics by Rafeeq Ahmed)

Notably, about 90% of the film was shot in Dubai, giving the movie its authentic desert landscape setting.

 Storyline

As the title suggests, the film centers around two men whose lives intersect in the middle of a barren desert. Their encounter leads to a series of gripping and emotional events that explore resilience, humanity, and unexpected companionship. The narrative is reportedly based on a shocking true story of an expatriate who faced unimaginable experiences abroad.

 Latest on Manorama Max

Two Men is among several Malayalam films arriving on Manorama Max this September. Recently released titles include Police Day, Flask, Najassu, Kadhikan, Dheeran, and Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal. Upcoming big releases on the platform include Asif Ali’s Sarkeet (September 26).

For those who missed its theatrical run or wish to revisit the desert-set drama, Two Men offers a fresh chance to stream from the comfort of home. With a strong ensemble cast and a gripping storyline, the film is expected to find a new audience in its OTT journey.

