Two Men OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Renji Panicker-Binu Pappu’s Film Online

After more than three years since its theatrical debut, the Malayalam film Two Men is finally making its way to OTT. The drama, directed by K. Satheesh, is set to stream on Manorama Max from September 19, 2025, at 12:00 am.
Two Men OTT Release Date & other Details
OTT Platform: Manorama Max
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Streaming Time: 12:00 am IST
About the Film
Released in 2022, Two Men is an emotional drama that explores the extraordinary bond between two strangers set against the backdrop of the Gulf desert. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film received appreciation for its heartfelt storyline and character-driven narrative.
The movie highlights themes of survival, friendship, and human connection, making it a unique entry in Malayalam cinema.
Cast and Crew
Lead Roles: Irshad Ali, M.A. Nishad
Supporting Cast: Renji Panicker, Binu Pappu, Mithun Ramesh, Donny Darwin, Arfaaaz Iqbal, Kailash, Sunil Sukhada, Lena, Sudheer Karamana, Anumol, Arya Badai, Sohan Seenulal, and others
Director: K. Satheesh
Writer (Story, Screenplay, Dialogues): Muhad Vempayam
Producer: Manuel Cruz Darwin (D Group)
Cinematography: Siddharth Ramaswamy
Music: Anand Madhusudhanan (lyrics by Rafeeq Ahmed)
Notably, about 90% of the film was shot in Dubai, giving the movie its authentic desert landscape setting.
Storyline
As the title suggests, the film centers around two men whose lives intersect in the middle of a barren desert. Their encounter leads to a series of gripping and emotional events that explore resilience, humanity, and unexpected companionship. The narrative is reportedly based on a shocking true story of an expatriate who faced unimaginable experiences abroad.
Latest on Manorama Max
Two Men is among several Malayalam films arriving on Manorama Max this September. Recently released titles include Police Day, Flask, Najassu, Kadhikan, Dheeran, and Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal. Upcoming big releases on the platform include Asif Ali’s Sarkeet (September 26).
For those who missed its theatrical run or wish to revisit the desert-set drama, Two Men offers a fresh chance to stream from the comfort of home. With a strong ensemble cast and a gripping storyline, the film is expected to find a new audience in its OTT journey.
