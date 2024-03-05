Collab You Didn't Expect! Darsheel Safary Reunites With Aamir Khan After 16 Years

Darsheel Safary, who gained fame for his role in Aamir Khan's movie Taare Zameen Par in 2007, posted a collection of pictures featuring himself and the renowned actor on his Instagram account. The initial image is taken from the movie released in 2007, while the second photograph is from the recent joint project of the two individuals.
Darsheel captioned his post, "Booommmmm! 16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? Absolutely. All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the big reveal. 4 days to go." He added the hashtags #Reunited, #Throwback, #ThankYouMentor, #AdventureAwaits and #StayTuned.
The online community was extremely excited to see these actors reunite after a long gap of 16 years. One Instagram user expressed their surprise, saying, I can't believe it, now I feel so old. Another user questioned, Is this a dream come true? Another comment reflected on the feeling of nostalgia, saying, Wait, what? Nostalgia is hitting me hard. Another comment showed excitement, exclaiming, Wohoo! I am super thrilled. Another Instagram user predicted, This reunion is going to be the best and most exciting.
On Tuesday, Darsheel Safary posted a series of photos featuring Aamir Khan and accompanied them with the caption, "It is Aamir's multiverse, and we're all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor."
The cast of the movie Taare Zameen Par came together at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira, in Mumbai in January. Tisca Chopra, who played Darsheel's mother in the film, shared photos with him on Instagram and wrote a caption, Swipe to see what happens 15 years later.
Darsheel Safary became well-known for his role in the hit 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, directed by Aamir Khan. In the film, he played a student with dyslexia. He later acted in other films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon, and Midnight's Children.