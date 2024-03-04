Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Trailer Drops

The creators of the soon-to-be-released movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' featuring Sara Ali Khan have revealed the captivating and powerful official trailer of the film.
Sharing on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar delighted his followers by posting the trailer video along with the caption, "A journey that echoes the voice of an unsung hero in the pages of our history. Watch #AeWatanMereWatan trailer - out now.#AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21 only on @primevideoin."
'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a movie helmed by Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The cast includes Sara Ali Khan as the main character, alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in important roles. Emraan Hashmi also makes a special guest appearance in the film.
The trailer immerses the viewers in the time before India gained independence by introducing Usha, a 22-year-old college student in Bombay, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan. Usha, driven by her desire to assist India in attaining freedom, establishes a clandestine radio station that becomes a catalyst for the Quit India Movement. The trailer showcases Usha's experiences, emphasizing the bravery, sacrifices, and ingenuity of the country's youth during the struggle for independence in India.
Regarding the movie, Sara mentioned, "Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering. The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit. I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey. Ae Watan Mere Watan celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, especially the youth and I am looking forward to March 21 and to bringing this story to viewers around the world."
"From its very genesis, Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a deeply enriching and transformative experience for me as a filmmaker. This film, while inspired by historical events, is a homage to the unsung heroes whose extraordinary valour shaped the course of our nation's history. Through meticulous research, passionate storytelling, and years of dedication, we have strived to authentically capture the spirit of India's freedom struggle and the resilience of its people. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a labour of love and a story with a profound soul, further enriched by Sara's exceptional performance who has brought depth, nuance, and authenticity to the character. I am eager for the movie to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, and I hope that through this film, we can inspire a new generation to cherish the values of freedom, unity, and courage that define our nation's identity," stated director Kannan Iyer.
Emraan Hashmi commented on his special guest appearance saying, "Ae Watan Mere Watan is a heartfelt story about a lesser known chapter from India's freedom struggle. The movie is different from anything I have done thus far. To essay the role of a political leader in the midst of India's freedom struggle has been an honour. This is my second film with Kannan, who brings a unique sense of purpose brought out of passion to this story. It is also my first film with Sara, whose performance will undoubtedly leave the viewers in awe. I am excited that with Prime Video, a story as poignant as this will reach a global audience."
'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a work of fiction inspired by true events. It tells the story of a courageous young girl who runs an underground radio station, which played a significant role in changing the course of India's fight for independence.
The movie takes inspiration from the remarkable story of Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter, and honors all the known and unknown heroes who fought for India's independence. It showcases the courage, love for the country, selflessness, and strong will demonstrated by the youth of India during the struggle for freedom.
Starting from March 21, the movie can be streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.