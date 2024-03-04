Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Trailer Drops

"From its very genesis, Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a deeply enriching and transformative experience for me as a filmmaker. This film, while inspired by historical events, is a homage to the unsung heroes whose extraordinary valour shaped the course of our nation's history. Through meticulous research, passionate storytelling, and years of dedication, we have strived to authentically capture the spirit of India's freedom struggle and the resilience of its people. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a labour of love and a story with a profound soul, further enriched by Sara's exceptional performance who has brought depth, nuance, and authenticity to the character. I am eager for the movie to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, and I hope that through this film, we can inspire a new generation to cherish the values of freedom, unity, and courage that define our nation's identity," stated director Kannan Iyer.