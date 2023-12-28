Complaint Filed Against Ranbir Kapoor For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

A legal complaint has been lodged against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor at Ghatkopar Police Station in Mumbai, accusing him of allegedly hurting religious sentiments in connection with a widely circulated video during Christmas celebrations.
The complaint, submitted by advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra from the Bombay High Court, urges the authorities to initiate legal action under sections 295A, 298, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Despite the complaint, the police have not taken steps to register an FIR at this point.
The contentious video portrays a scene where wine and liquor are poured onto a cake, followed by Ranbir Kapoor setting it ablaze while uttering the phrase "Jai Mata Di." Other family members present also echoed the same sentiment.
The complaint contends that the act intentionally involved the use of intoxicants during the Christmas celebration, despite Hindu tradition dictating the invocation of the fire god before other deities when using such substances.
The complainants argue that the video was created and disseminated with the intent to insult their religious sentiments.