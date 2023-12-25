Raha Steals The Show As Ranbir, Alia Reveal Daughter's Face

Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Monday decided to finally show Raha to the world after keeping her away from limelight and paparazzi for more than a year.
At the end of a long wait for fans and the paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed daughter Raha’s face to the world. The couple took Raha along for the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family on Monday.
Netizens were quick to draw similarities between Ranbir’s late father Rishi Kapoor and Raha, who looked very cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Alia was pictured wearing a floral black dress and Ranbir wore a black jacket with dark jeans. Both were gleaming as they showed Raha to the paparazzi.
Raha was born to Ranbir and Alia on November 6, 2022 and the couple had never shared pictures or allowed paparazzi to click pictures of her. Alia had explained why she and Ranbir felt the need to protect Raha from the media spotlight saying, “I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old.”