Raha Steals The Show As Ranbir, Alia Reveal Daughter's Face

Raha was born to Ranbir and Alia on November 6, 2022 and the couple had never shared pictures or allowed paparazzi to click pictures of her. Alia had explained why she and Ranbir felt the need to protect Raha from the media spotlight saying, “I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old.”