Coolie Movie Review & Box Office Updates: Rajinikanth’s Action Drama Opens to Mixed Response

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated Tamil action drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, finally hit theatres today on 14th August 2025, marking one of the most high-profile releases in recent Indian cinema. While the movie is off to a spectacular start at the box office with advance ticket sales breaking records, the early reviews have been a mixed bag, sparking intense debate among fans and critics.
Important Details of Coolie
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Aamir Khan (cameo)
Genre: Action Drama
Certification: A
Music: Anirudh Ravichander
Release Date: August 14, 2025
Box Office Prediction: ₹100 crore+ opening weekend in India
Coolie Box Office Update: Day 1 Collection and Early Predictions
Coolie entered cinemas carrying the weight of massive expectations, being the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the latter’s blockbuster hits Vikram and Leo.
Advance Sales: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film sold over ₹41 crore worth of tickets for Day 1 before release.
Morning Collections: By 8 a.m., Coolie had already crossed ₹10 crore in India net.
By Noon: Earnings climbed to ₹20.84 crore, and by 5 p.m., the figure touched ₹38.97 crore.
Weekend Forecast: Analysts predict an opening weekend exceeding ₹100 crore in India alone.
The movie also shattered overseas records, grossing over $2.75 million in North America during its premiere shows – the highest ever for a Tamil film.
Star-Studded Cast and Cameos
Coolie boasts a powerhouse ensemble:
Rajinikanth as the central character ‘Deva’
Nagarjuna as Simon, the main antagonist
Shruti Haasan in a performance-oriented role
Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Upendra in pivotal parts
Aamir Khan in a much-publicised cameo as Dahaa, a cold and calculating villain
While some viewers hailed Aamir’s portrayal as one of Bollywood’s most chilling antagonists, others felt his cameo lacked impact.
Rajinikanth’s Performance in Coolie: Audience and Critic Opinions
Positive Highlights
Rajinikanth’s charisma, screen presence, and mass appeal remain unmatched.
Nagarjuna’s screen style and Shruti Haasan’s strong character arc received praise.
Soubin Shahir emerged as a surprise scene-stealer.
Interval block and certain action sequences were described as “pure mass moments.”
Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM was labelled “killer” and “the soul of the film.”
Criticism
Several viewers felt Lokesh Kanagaraj’s usual smart writing and connected screenplay were missing, with some sequences called clumsy.
Complaints about excessive violence and a lack of family-friendly moments.
Some fans accused the film of suffering from “Vikram hangover” and “missing Loki’s touch.”
Cameos by big stars like Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, and Nagarjuna were said to be underutilised.
Second-half pacing and certain fight scenes were considered flat.
Coolie Full Story & Screenplay Review: Strengths and Weaknesses
Music by Anirudh Ravichander is one of Coolie’s biggest talking points. Tracks like “Monica”, “I Am The Danger”, and “Mobsta” have drawn fan love, though some criticised their placement in the narrative.
The lyricist credited as “Heisenberg” continues to be a mystery, with Anirudh and Lokesh refusing to reveal the identity, calling it a “secret we’ll take to the grave.”
Special Moments and Star Reactions
Kamal Haasan, marking Rajinikanth’s 50 years in cinema, wished the film global success.
Pa Ranjith and other industry figures praised the superstar’s milestone.
Actor Dhanush attended the first-day-first-show with his son Yatra, showing fanboy energy.
Nagarjuna shared that Rajinikanth personally helped him with Tamil dialogues during filming.
Coolie Online Leaks: Impact on Box Office Earnings
Within hours of release, Coolie was leaked online on piracy platforms like Tamilrockerz, with both HD and low-resolution copies circulating via torrent sites and Telegram groups – a development that could affect box office numbers.
Box Office Trajectory
Despite mixed reviews, the film’s theatrical pull is undeniable. Overseas demand, record bookings, and Rajinikanth’s devoted fanbase have ensured Coolie will likely dominate the Independence Day weekend box office, even while clashing with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.
Coolie Movie Verdict: Is It Worth Watching in Theatres?
Coolie is a larger-than-life action entertainer tailored for Rajinikanth fans, packed with whistle-worthy moments, stylish fight sequences, and an electrifying musical score. While not considered Lokesh Kanagaraj’s best work by some, the film’s star power, commercial highs, and big-screen spectacle are enough to guarantee roaring theatre crowds.
