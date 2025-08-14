War 2 Review: Jr NTR’s Power-Packed Debut and Hrithik Roshan’s Swag Can’t Save Flimsy Plot

The highly anticipated War 2, the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, has finally landed in theatres. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel brings back Hrithik Roshan as the suave spy Kabir while marking Jr NTR’s Hindi cinema debut. With towering expectations after the 2019 blockbuster War, the film promised a high-octane clash between two powerhouse performers.
However, early reviews from critics and audiences paint a mixed picture — while the action and star power are undeniable, many feel the film’s messy writing and bloated runtime dull the impact.
War 2 Important Details
Release Date: August 14, 2025
Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor
Genre: Action Thriller
Part of: YRF Spy Universe
Story Overview
Picking up after the events of Tiger 3, War 2 dives into Kabir’s latest mission involving a deadly international terror outfit named Kali. The narrative introduces Vikram (Jr NTR), a formidable force with his complex motives. Kiara Advani joins the universe as Wing Commander Kavya Luthra, bringing some sleek action sequences to the table.
The film juggles espionage, betrayal, emotional backstories, and globe-trotting missions, but the screenplay struggles to balance its elements, especially in the second half.
Public Reaction on Social Media
Praise for Jr NTR
A significant chunk of the audience believes Jr NTR outshines Hrithik Roshan in several key moments. From his intense entry scene to emotional beats, fans lauded his Bollywood debut, with some calling his performance “pure domination.” One user wrote:
“Hrithik Roshan as Kabir = Pure swag & power… Jr. NTR steals scenes with raw intensity. Kiara surprises in a kickass action role.”
Criticism of Writing and Pacing
On the flip side, several viewers expressed disappointment with the predictable storyline, overuse of slow-motion shots, and lack of logic in action choreography. Comments like “full torture… weak story, poor VFX, predictable twists” were not uncommon.
Split Opinion on Leads’ Screen Space
While some feel NTR was reduced to a side hero as the main villain, others appreciated the balance, calling the Hrithik vs NTR showdown the film’s biggest draw.
Critical Review
Strengths
Stylish Action: The first half delivers slick car chases, grand set pieces, and whistle-worthy hero entries.
Chemistry Between Leads: The Hrithik–NTR dynamic offers tension, camaraderie, and even a touch of homoerotic undertone reminiscent of the first War.
Dance-Off Highlight: The song Janaab-e-Aali gives fans an enjoyable two-hero dance sequence, with NTR’s moves earning special mention.
Weaknesses
Flat Screenplay: Without director Siddharth Anand’s flair from the original, the story feels generic and lacks emotional grounding.
Bloated Second Half: Two emotional backstories, multiple songs, and extended flashbacks disrupt the momentum.
Uneven Character Development: Despite a stylish presence, Kiara Advani’s role leaves less impact than Vaani Kapoor’s brief part in the first film. Anil Kapoor’s RAW chief barely registers.
Over-Reliance on Style: Excessive slow-motion, loud background score, and forced hero glorification dilute the tension.
Direction & Writing
Ayan Mukerji’s first outing for YRF is also the first time he directs a project without a writing credit. The story by Aditya Chopra and screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan — both returning from the first War — feel less cohesive here. While Mukerji stages some impressive visual spectacles, the film lacks the balance of spectacle and storytelling that made War click.
Box Office & Competition
On opening day, War 2 earned ₹20.57 crore in bookings, facing stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which raked in ₹37.2 crore. While War 2 benefits from Spy Universe branding, mixed word-of-mouth may affect its long-term run.
Verdict
War 2 is a glossy, action-heavy entertainer that thrives on the charisma of its leads, especially Jr NTR’s electrifying debut in Hindi films. However, a predictable plot, indulgent runtime, and underdeveloped arcs prevent it from matching its predecessor’s thrill factor.
Watch it for:
Hrithik and Jr NTR’s screen presence
Stylish action and dance set-pieces
Avoid if you’re expecting a tight spy thriller with a gripping plot
FAQ
