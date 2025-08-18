Coolie OTT Release: Coolie Gears Up for OTT Release After Record-Breaking Box Office Debut

Rajinikanth’s latest outing, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stormed into cinemas on August 14, 2025, amid massive fanfare and has already etched its name in Tamil cinema history. The gangster drama, which opened to a thunderous response, is now expected to make its way to Prime Video by mid-September, according to trade analysts.

Details of Coolie (2025)

Release Date (Theatrical): August 14, 2025

Expected OTT Release: Mid-September 2025 (Prime Video)

Genre: Action / Gangster Drama / Mass Entertainer

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Producer: Sun Pictures

OTT Release Timeline

Digital rights for Coolie were secured by Prime Video even before the film’s theatrical release. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed that the film is likely to begin streaming eight weeks after its release, which places the premiere around September 15, 2025.

A Powerful Gangster Saga

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks his first collaboration with Rajinikanth, following his success with Vikram. The film casts the superstar as Deva, a retired smuggling kingpin who attempts to reclaim his lost glory by reuniting his old gang. His return to the underworld sets off a chain of high-stakes conflicts.

The movie packs every element of a mass commercial entertainer—stylized action, whistle-worthy punch dialogues, and high-voltage drama—making it a treat for Rajinikanth fans.

Cast

The ensemble cast adds further weight to Coolie:

Rajinikanth as Deva

Shruti Haasan, playing the leading lady in one of her most significant roles yet

Upendra (Kannada star), Nagarjuna (Telugu legend), Soubin Shahir (Mollywood actor), and Sathyaraj (Baahubali fame) in pivotal roles

A surprise cameo by Aamir Khan has generated huge buzz

Music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose background score and songs have been widely appreciated

The film has been produced on a grand scale by Sun Pictures.

Critical Reception

While fans have celebrated Rajinikanth’s fiery screen presence, critics offered mixed reviews.

Some reviewers felt Lokesh Kanagaraj’s attempt to blend multiple ideas weakened the narrative, though Rajinikanth’s charisma kept audiences engaged.

Box Office Rampage

Despite mixed reviews, Coolie set the box office ablaze. On opening day, it grossed an astonishing ₹151 crore worldwide, becoming the highest opener in Tamil cinema history. This milestone reaffirms Rajinikanth’s enduring dominance and shows his unmatched ability to draw audiences across generations.

What Lies Ahead

With theatrical numbers soaring and an OTT release on the horizon, Coolie is poised to extend its impact beyond cinemas. Whether it maintains its momentum in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but Rajinikanth’s latest spectacle has already left a mark as one of 2025’s biggest Indian releases.

