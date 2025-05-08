Coolie: Rajinikanth’s Action Drama Set for Grand Release on August 14 – Countdown Begins!

As the Independence Day weekend nears, the excitement for Rajinikanth’s upcoming action-packed entertainer Coolie is peaking. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has officially begun its 100-day countdown, and fans are already counting down the days until the big screen explodes with Thalaivar's larger-than-life presence.

Coolie Release Date and Streaming Details

Mark your calendars! Coolie is all set to release worldwide on August 14, 2025, just ahead of India’s Independence Day. This strategic date promises a box-office storm, especially with big titles like War 2 also lined up for release.

Cast and Characters

Rajinikanth as Deva – the lead character, driven by revenge and redemption

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Upendra Rao

Soubin Shahir

Sathyaraj

Shruti Haasan

Reba Monica John

Pooja Hegde in a special dance number

Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance

The recently released promo also revealed visuals that paid homage to Rajinikanth’s iconic film Thalapathi, teasing an intense on-screen moment with actor Surya seen in the background.

Direction, Music & Production

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Producer: Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures

Music Composer: Anirudh Ravichander – bringing his signature high-octane energy

Cinematographer: Girish Gangadharan

The teaser, accompanied by the electrifying soundtrack and a sharp whistle from Rajinikanth, has already created waves online. Fans have taken to social media, calling it “Mass overloaded” and “Cult classic in the making.”

Plot Insight

Though the makers have kept the core storyline under wraps, Coolie is expected to be a gripping action thriller centering around a man’s relentless pursuit of justice and redemption, navigating the gritty world of crime and power. With Rajinikanth at the helm, high-voltage drama, sharp dialogues, and whistle-worthy action scenes are a given.

Fan Online Reactions

Soon after Sun Pictures dropped the new teaser clip on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “Arangam Adhirattume, Whistle Parakkattume! #CoolieIn100Days”, fans flooded the comments with their excitement. While many praised the visuals and soundtrack, others speculated about more surprise appearances in the movie.

Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Projects

Alongside Coolie, Rajinikanth is also working on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which adds to the buzz surrounding his packed 2025 schedule.

With a very interesting plot, an all-star cast, and Rajinikanth’s unmatched charisma, Coolie is all set to be one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year. The 100-day countdown has already begun, and the buzz only grows stronger with each passing day. Whether you're a die-hard Rajini fan or a lover of high-octane cinema, Coolie promises to deliver a complete entertainment package this Independence Day weekend.

