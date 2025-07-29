Coolie Release Date, Cast, Plot & OTT Details: Rajinikanth Returns in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Thriller

Superstar Rajinikanth is back to set the silver screen ablaze with Coolie, an action-thriller directed by the dynamic Lokesh Kanagaraj. With a release date just ahead of Independence Day, the film is already making waves as one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of 2025. Here's everything you need to know—from the release date and cast to OTT details and intriguing plot hints.
Coolie Release Date
Coolie is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025. Timed perfectly to coincide with the extended Independence Day weekend, the film is expected to dominate box offices nationwide. This grand pan-India release will be a treat for fans, offering Rajinikanth in a role that combines intense action with emotional depth.
Coolie Cast: Power-Packed Ensemble
This action-packed saga features a star-studded lineup:
-
Rajinikanth as Deva, a former gang leader with a mysterious past
-
Sathyaraj
-
Nagarjuna Akkineni
-
Soubin Shahir
-
Upendra
-
Shruti Haasan
Adding to the excitement is a special cameo by Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose recent track record guarantees a hit soundtrack.
Coolie Plot Hints: A Tale of Power, Past & Redemption
In Coolie, Rajinikanth’s character Deva is a man haunted by his past as a top figure in a dangerous extremist gang. Years after walking away from the violence, Deva hatches a unique plan to reunite with his old crew—through the distribution of antique golden wristwatches. But his plan soon spirals into unforeseen consequences, as the reformed gang takes on a life of its own, diverging from Deva’s original vision.
The narrative promises an engaging blend of action, drama, suspense, and emotional depth, with Lokesh Kanagaraj weaving a gritty tale in his signature style.
Coolie Music Release
The audio launch of Coolie is expected to be held in the first week of August 2025. Composed by the ever-reliable Anirudh Ravichander, the music is likely to reflect the film's intense tone and grand visuals, with performances and promotional events lined up ahead of the launch.
Coolie OTT Release Window
For those waiting to stream it online, Coolie is expected to follow a standard 8-week theatrical window, with the OTT release likely in early to mid-October 2025. While there's no official confirmation yet, multiple sources hint at this timeline for the film’s digital debut.
Coolie OTT Platform
Industry buzz suggests that Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights for Coolie. Once its theatrical run concludes, fans can expect to watch Rajinikanth’s powerful performance from the comfort of their homes on Prime Video. However, the production team is yet to confirm this officially.
Why Coolie Is a Must-Watch
-
Rajinikanth in an intense, action-heavy role as a mysterious ex-rebel
-
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the filmmaker behind blockbusters like Leo
-
A stellar cast with big names from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi cinema
-
A gripping storyline packed with twists and high-voltage action
-
A likely blockbuster soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander
With Coolie, Rajinikanth is all set to deliver another unforgettable performance in a film that combines powerful storytelling, high-stakes action, and a layered emotional arc. Directed by one of the most exciting filmmakers in Indian cinema today, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie promises to be a cinematic event that fans won’t want to miss—whether on the big screen or later on OTT.
FAQs
Q1: What is the release date of Coolie?
A: Coolie hits theatres on August 14, 2025.
Q2: Who is the director of Coolie?
A: The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Q3: What is the plot of Coolie?
A: The story follows Deva, a former gang leader, who tries to reconnect with his past through antique wristwatches—leading to unintended chaos.
Q4: Who are the lead actors in Coolie?
A: The cast includes Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and a cameo by Aamir Khan.
Q5: When and where will Coolie release on OTT?
A: The OTT premiere is expected around October 2025, reportedly on Amazon Prime Video, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed.
Also Read:
Upcoming Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam Theatrical Releases In July 2025
The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case on OTT – Release Date, Cast, Plot, & Trailer